It's the perfect pandemic getaway, if you don't mind a 4-mile hike

The trip to the local mountains seemed doomed from the start.

COVID-19 cases in California were on the rise. Testing requirements had changed from anyone with or without symptoms to those most at risk. Then there was a fire at the trailhead that temporarily shut the area mere days before our 4-mile hike in. Going to camp in the San Gabriel Mountains wasn't going to be easy.

View photos A hiker passes the waterfall on the way to Sturtevant Camp in the San Gabriel Mountains. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) More

I got the idea after a previous long hike to Sturtevant Falls in the Angeles National Forest in late May. I emerged feeling refreshed. We didn’t have cell service the entire hike. We wore masks during the hike and ate sandwiches by the falls at a safe distance from everyone. We stopped at the local mule-pack station on our way out and asked about the cabins dotted along our trail. Could people rent those?

No, but there is a camp with cabins where you could spend the night, the helpful woman behind the counter replied. After we left the trail and drove down Santa Anita Canyon toward the city, toward cellphone service and emails and a steady stream of notifications, I was ready to plan my next escape.







The more-than-a-century-old camp

View photos The trail to Sturtevant Camp is about 4 miles long. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) More

Sturtevant Camp looked like a typical sleep-away camp, according to the online photos. There’s a lodge with a cafeteria and cabins with twin bunk beds. It was founded in 1893 and eventually sold to a Methodist church association, which ran the camp until 2011. Now it's run by volunteers with the Sturtevant Conservancy, said board member Deb Burgess, who runs the board.

The bliss upon arriving was like none other. There’s absolutely no cell service near Sturtevant Camp. There’s a small nature trail that leads to a helipad overlooking the canyon. If we were truly the hiking type, we could have used our Saturday to hike to Mt. Wilson or Mt. Zion.

View photos A butterfly alights on a bloom along the Gabrielino Trail. (Ricardo DeAratanha / Los Angeles Times) More

Instead, we spent our time mostly luxuriating in the quiet. We watched young bucks and fawns come right through the camp, unbothered by our presence. We walked down to the creek and counted butterflies. We tried our hand at archery and played card games.

Photos inside the lodge show black-and-white images going as far back as women wearing prairie dresses. In that way, it was not like a typical sleep-away camp. Sturtevant Camp was founded 12 years prior to the founding of the Forest Service. In the early half of the 19th century, Angelenos would stay for the entire summer as their big getaway.

Just a half-hour from downtown Los Angeles, Big Santa Anita Canyon remains a reprieve for many. Day hikes to Sturtevant Falls and Hermit Falls are popular even on weekdays, with an often overflowing parking lot at Chantry Flat. (During the pandemic, hikers are turned away when the lot fills.)

In 2015, Burgess purchased the camp for "a whopping $25,000." With a small team, she and others spent months painting and making repairs to the camp and formed a nonprofit organization to run it. "Until COVID happened, it [was] not unusual for that camp to be completely full," Burgess said.

