A Perfect Pairing fans are all saying the same thing about Victoria Justice

New rom-com A Perfect Pairing landed on Netflix only yesterday, featuring Victoria Justice and Adam Demos aka Brad in Sex/Life. Of course, everyone is talking about the duo, but Victoria has become the topic of conversation among fans…

Nickelodeon watchers from the early 2000s will already know Victoria to have starred in some strong roles, including Tori in VICTORiOUS and Lola Martinez in Zoey 101. But it seems the novelty is back, (I mean did it ever wear off for some of us?) as fans can all agree on one thing – Victoria is perfect for rom-coms.

Victoria plays Lola in A Perfect Pairing, an American wine company executive who travels to an Australian vineyard to win her first major client. Awkwardly, she finds herself working on a sheep farm as a ranch hand, and hits it off with the charming manager Max, aka Adam Demos. Adam has already spoken about some of the topless nude scenes in the film *no spoilers alert here*.

Fans in awe of Victoria have shown their appreciation for the actress across social media. One user on Twitter said “Watched A Perfect Pairing and what can I say? I will watch Victoria Justice in everything she’s in. Add wine, the beautiful landscape of Australia, and Adam Demos, I’m sold."

Ahhhhhhh @VictoriaJustice I’m obsessed with this movie! This is one of the cutest romcoms I’ve watched of 2022! 🍷@netflix “ A perfect Pairing “ hits hard in your feels pic.twitter.com/pBaHTiekLO — Camryn 📝🔥 | 76 ➡️ Meeting LAURA (@247_happygurl) May 19, 2022

this movie just proves that victoria justice was meant for romcoms. she’s funny, charming, and the right amount of campy. i’m going to need netflix to book her in a christmas romcom next. #APerfectPairing pic.twitter.com/pj2CM6lDa5 — annie | a perfect pairing (@haizyvictoria) May 19, 2022

Watched “A Perfect Pairing” and what can I say? I will watch Victoria Justice in everything she’s in. Add wine, the beautiful landscape of Australia, and Adam Demos, I’m sat. — ~mariah~ (@maramosaaa) May 20, 2022

Another fan said "This movie just proves that Victoria Justice was meant for romcoms. She's funny, charming, and the right amount of campy. I'm going to need Netflix to book her in a Christmas romcom next."

Another Twitter user confirms what every rom-com should do: giving you allll of the feels. They said “Ahhhhhhh @VictoriaJustice I’m obsessed with this movie! This is one of the cutest rom-coms I’ve watched of 2022! 🍷 A perfect Pairing hits hard in your feels.”

If you haven't already watched A Perfect Pairing, then go go go. (Now streaming on Netflix).



