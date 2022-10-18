How to find the perfect pair of jeans – whatever your body shape

How to find the perfect jeans

Is there any piece of clothing on which we place more expectations than our jeans? They need to look good. They need to make our legs look long and our bottoms lifted. They need to feel comfortable. They need to go with everything else we own. And they need to last a few years because we don’t want to go through the shopping process again any time soon.

That’s because tracking down those perfect jeans can be like searching for a mortgage with a reasonable interest rate right now - near impossible. No wonder, then, that 46 per cent of us feel that denim is the most challenging garment to buy, according to a survey of 2,000 women earlier this year by the OnePoll. Two-thirds also agreed that it’s the most important garment to get right. And the fact that the average woman owns six pairs, only three of which she actually wears, confirms just how much time and money is wasted in pursuit of wear-with-anything jeans.

The good news is that denim has come a long way over the past couple of decades. It has never been more inclusive, more flattering, more sustainable and more affordable.

The bad news is that nothing can replace the process of trying on pair after pair until you find the best style for you.

So where do we begin? Fit is the obvious place, and it will vary depending on the cut, degree of stretch, rise and desired look. Even though sizing is largely based on waist circumference, one brand’s size 28 can vary wildly from another’s. The solution, fashion influencer and Telegraph contributor Emily Johnston says, is to know your measurements. “Know your inseam, know your waist measurement and follow along when retailers describe the body type for which each style is recommended,” she advises. Her other essential tip is to check that the back pocket of the jeans is in proportion to the waistband - they should not be one size fits all.

Generally speaking, I’ve found that you are likely to need to size up if you’re trying jeans that are 100 per cent cotton, and size down if you’re trying stretch jeans (typically 2 per cent elastane - any more than that, and you’re in jeggings territory). You can also expect a ‘boyfriend fit’ to run larger than a pair designed with a more fitted silhouette in mind. Even the dyeing process can affect the fit: indigo and black jeans will come up smaller than the same style in a pale wash - some brands will amend their cut to allow for this, but many don’t. Just remember that it’s usually the manufacturer that’s the problem, not you.

“When trying a new brand, I’ll usually order the jeans in a size up and a size down, as well as my usual size,” says Holly Tenser, Buying Manager for Ready to Wear at Browns. “This helps to find the perfect and most comfortable fit.”

Denim trends tend to move more slowly than the wider fashion industry, so you can expect to get decent wear from whatever you buy. That said, I’d steer clear of skinny jeans, which now look a bit dated. If you prefer a slim fit, try a straight leg, which is a little more open at the ankle. That’s the bestselling shape at John Lewis right now, according to in-store personal stylist Lucy Knight, who says they’re easy to wear with trainers, loafers, boots and heels alike. Sales of looser fit boyfriend jeans are also rising - John Lewis has reported that they’re up by 85 per cent year on year.

Wide-legs and flares are modern classics and my personal favourite shape - they look great with a small heel or platform trainers - as well as the tapered ‘mom jean’ look. The rise on these should be high, hitting the navel, for a waist-cinching effect. If you have a shorter torso, you may achieve this more successfully with a mid-rise pair, as a ribcage-grazing style will obscure your waist entirely. Keep an open mind though. “Try on a selection of shapes, brands and sizes,” advises Knight. “It’s often the jeans that clients think they ‘can’t pull off’ that they end up taking home.”

If your preference is for a classic straight leg jean, consider Swedish brand Asket, which has gone the extra mile when it comes to fit. Its women’s Standard jeans (£125, asket.com) launched last year in 54 different sizes, to accommodate different body types and leg lengths, as well as waist size. I can vouch for the fact that they are very flattering, although they do require some wearing-in.

A lot of shoppers forget about that critical new jeans phase: “One of the main things that clients get wrong is the sizing, opting for comfort rather than the correct size,” says Knight. “Over time, denim relaxes and those jeans will end up being too big with an unflattering shape.”

To get perfectly worn-in jeans - the kind that have become soft and faded through repeated wear and feel like an old friend when you put them on - you need to play a long game. Or become a regular at your local preloved fashion boutiques in the hope that you will stumble upon a pair of vintage Levi’s in your desired size, wash and cut before anyone else does.

There is of course a huge price discrepancy between the cheapest denim on the high street (£22.50, M&S) and the offering at luxury department stores (£1,790 Valentino feather-trimmed jeans, anyone?) Embellishments aside, is there any difference beyond fancy marketing? The answer is: it depends on the brand. I know from experience that a £200 pair of jeans from Frame or Re/Done will last longer and fit better than anything I’ve bought from the high street, while Agolde is the go-to brand for Tenser at Browns. At this level, you can expect to find thoughtful details like strategically placed fading, designed to make your body look leaner and more toned.

But that’s not to say that you can’t find decent denim on a budget. Two colleagues on the fashion desk tell me that Weekday (from £40, weekday.com) has the best affordable jeans around. Jigsaw’s cuts are contemporary without looking too try-hard. And Marks & Spencer - as shown by Emily, here - is the number one denim retailer on the high street with good reason. My own denim collection includes pairs by M&S, Gap, Levi’s, Frame and a grungy wide-legged Raey pair that I love and my mother hates.

Darker washes will prove more versatile, as they’re easy to dress up and down; that said, I do love wearing a particular pair of pale jeans with a navy wool blazer and heels, so you shouldn’t feel like you need to adhere to certain ‘rules’.

Those inky hues will require more care though: turn your jeans inside out and wash on a cool cycle to prevent any shrinkage or fading. Knight warns against using fabric conditioner, as this damages fibres in the denim and will cause them to lose their shape. To wash or not to wash is the eternal denim debate, and I stand firmly on the side of washing as infrequently as possible to preserve colour, softness and fit. It’s better for the environment too.

Ultimately, whichever brand you choose and however much you spend, your jeans should make you feel and look your best.

As Tenser says: “If you don’t love them, what is the point?”

The best jeans to buy if...

You’re tall and slim

Tall and slim

Slouchy, £114, Everlane (everlane.com), straight, £40, Weekday (weekday.com)

You’re tall and curvy

tall and curvy

Flared, £115, Kings of Indigo (kingsofindigo.com), high rise straight leg, £40, Gap (gap.co.uk)

You’re short and curvy

short and curvy

Cropped patch pocket, £75, & Other Stories (stories.com), Ribcage straight, £110, Levi’s (levi.com)

You’re short and petite

short and petite

Wide leg, £298, Veronica Beard (veronicabeard.com), high rise straight leg, £280, SLVRKALE (net-a-porter.com)