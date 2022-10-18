How to find the perfect pair of jeans – whatever your body shape

Tamara Abraham
·7 min read
How to find the perfect jeans
How to find the perfect jeans

Is there any piece of clothing on which we place more expectations than our jeans? They need to look good. They need to make our legs look long and our bottoms lifted. They need to feel comfortable. They need to go with everything else we own. And they need to last a few years because we don’t want to go through the shopping process again any time soon.

That’s because tracking down those perfect jeans can be like searching for a mortgage with a reasonable interest rate right now - near impossible. No wonder, then, that 46 per cent of us feel that denim is the most challenging garment to buy, according to a survey of 2,000 women earlier this year by the OnePoll. Two-thirds also agreed that it’s the most important garment to get right. And the fact that the average woman owns six pairs, only three of which she actually wears, confirms just how much time and money is wasted in pursuit of wear-with-anything jeans.

The good news is that denim has come a long way over the past couple of decades. It has never been more inclusive, more flattering, more sustainable and more affordable.

The bad news is that nothing can replace the process of trying on pair after pair until you find the best style for you.

So where do we begin? Fit is the obvious place, and it will vary depending on the cut, degree of stretch, rise and desired look. Even though sizing is largely based on waist circumference, one brand’s size 28 can vary wildly from another’s. The solution, fashion influencer and Telegraph contributor Emily Johnston says, is to know your measurements. “Know your inseam, know your waist measurement and follow along when retailers describe the body type for which each style is recommended,” she advises. Her other essential tip is to check that the back pocket of the jeans is in proportion to the waistband - they should not be one size fits all.

Generally speaking, I’ve found that you are likely to need to size up if you’re trying jeans that are 100 per cent cotton, and size down if you’re trying stretch jeans (typically 2 per cent elastane - any more than that, and you’re in jeggings territory). You can also expect a ‘boyfriend fit’ to run larger than a pair designed with a more fitted silhouette in mind. Even the dyeing process can affect the fit: indigo and black jeans will come up smaller than the same style in a pale wash - some brands will amend their cut to allow for this, but many don’t. Just remember that it’s usually the manufacturer that’s the problem, not you.

“When trying a new brand, I’ll usually order the jeans in a size up and a size down, as well as my usual size,” says Holly Tenser, Buying Manager for Ready to Wear at Browns. “This helps to find the perfect and most comfortable fit.”

Denim trends tend to move more slowly than the wider fashion industry, so you can expect to get decent wear from whatever you buy. That said, I’d steer clear of skinny jeans, which now look a bit dated. If you prefer a slim fit, try a straight leg, which is a little more open at the ankle. That’s the bestselling shape at John Lewis right now, according to in-store personal stylist Lucy Knight, who says they’re easy to wear with trainers, loafers, boots and heels alike. Sales of looser fit boyfriend jeans are also rising - John Lewis has reported that they’re up by 85 per cent year on year.

Wide-legs and flares are modern classics and my personal favourite shape - they look great with a small heel or platform trainers - as well as the tapered ‘mom jean’ look. The rise on these should be high, hitting the navel, for a waist-cinching effect. If you have a shorter torso, you may achieve this more successfully with a mid-rise pair, as a ribcage-grazing style will obscure your waist entirely. Keep an open mind though. “Try on a selection of shapes, brands and sizes,” advises Knight. “It’s often the jeans that clients think they ‘can’t pull off’ that they end up taking home.”

If your preference is for a classic straight leg jean, consider Swedish brand Asket, which has gone the extra mile when it comes to fit. Its women’s Standard jeans (£125, asket.com) launched last year in 54 different sizes, to accommodate different body types and leg lengths, as well as waist size. I can vouch for the fact that they are very flattering, although they do require some wearing-in.

A lot of shoppers forget about that critical new jeans phase: “One of the main things that clients get wrong is the sizing, opting for comfort rather than the correct size,” says Knight. “Over time, denim relaxes and those jeans will end up being too big with an unflattering shape.”

To get perfectly worn-in jeans - the kind that have become soft and faded through repeated wear and feel like an old friend when you put them on - you need to play a long game. Or become a regular at your local preloved fashion boutiques in the hope that you will stumble upon a pair of vintage Levi’s in your desired size, wash and cut before anyone else does.

There is of course a huge price discrepancy between the cheapest denim on the high street (£22.50, M&S) and the offering at luxury department stores (£1,790 Valentino feather-trimmed jeans, anyone?) Embellishments aside, is there any difference beyond fancy marketing? The answer is: it depends on the brand. I know from experience that a £200 pair of jeans from Frame or Re/Done will last longer and fit better than anything I’ve bought from the high street, while Agolde is the go-to brand for Tenser at Browns. At this level, you can expect to find thoughtful details like strategically placed fading, designed to make your body look leaner and more toned.

But that’s not to say that you can’t find decent denim on a budget. Two colleagues on the fashion desk tell me that Weekday (from £40, weekday.com) has the best affordable jeans around. Jigsaw’s cuts are contemporary without looking too try-hard. And Marks & Spencer - as shown by Emily, here - is the number one denim retailer on the high street with good reason. My own denim collection includes pairs by M&S, Gap, Levi’s, Frame and a grungy wide-legged Raey pair that I love and my mother hates.

Darker washes will prove more versatile, as they’re easy to dress up and down; that said, I do love wearing a particular pair of pale jeans with a navy wool blazer and heels, so you shouldn’t feel like you need to adhere to certain ‘rules’.

Those inky hues will require more care though: turn your jeans inside out and wash on a cool cycle to prevent any shrinkage or fading. Knight warns against using fabric conditioner, as this damages fibres in the denim and will cause them to lose their shape. To wash or not to wash is the eternal denim debate, and I stand firmly on the side of washing as infrequently as possible to preserve colour, softness and fit. It’s better for the environment too.

Ultimately, whichever brand you choose and however much you spend, your jeans should make you feel and look your best.

As Tenser says: “If you don’t love them, what is the point?”

The best jeans to buy if...

You’re tall and slim

Tall and slim
Tall and slim

Slouchy, £114, Everlane (everlane.com), straight, £40, Weekday (weekday.com

You’re tall and curvy

tall and curvy
tall and curvy

Flared, £115, Kings of Indigo (kingsofindigo.com), high rise straight leg, £40, Gap (gap.co.uk)

You’re short and curvy

short and curvy
short and curvy

Cropped patch pocket, £75, & Other Stories (stories.com), Ribcage straight, £110, Levi’s (levi.com)

You’re short and petite

short and petite
short and petite

Wide leg, £298, Veronica Beard (veronicabeard.com), high rise straight leg, £280, SLVRKALE (net-a-porter.com)

Latest Stories

  • Alouettes clinch playoff berth with 34-30 victory over Redblacks

    OTTAWA — The Montreal Alouettes turned a sluggish start to the season into a post-season berth. Dominique Davis' late rushing touchdown lifted the Alouettes to a playoff-clinching 34-30 victory over the Ottawa Redblacks on Friday night. Montreal (8-8), which started the year 2-6, is now set to host a post-season game in the coming weeks. “It’s a character-building win. I keep mentioning that we want to bring a championship home and we want to keep stacking our bricks. We’re one step closer with

  • Argos rally for late win, Elks lose again at home

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have found a lot of ways to let games slip through their fingers during their CFL-record 16-game home losing streak. But Saturday’s 28-23 loss to the Toronto Argonauts might be most the heartbreaking of all. The Argos did not take the lead until 27 seconds were left on the game clock at Commonwealth Stadium. A.J. Ouellette’s 25-yard scamper into the end zone on a second-down-and-nine gave the Argos (10-6) the win and kept them two games ahead of the Montreal Alouette

  • Kempe's second goal of game lifts Kings past Minnesota 7-6

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Adrian Kempe’s second goal of the night broke a tie in the third period as the Los Angeles Kings recovered after giving up a two-goal lead and beat the Minnesota Wild 7-6 Saturday night for their first win of the season. Kevin Fiala added a goal and two assists in his return to Minnesota. Gabriel Vilardi, Drew Doughty, Alex Iafallo and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, starting a five-game road trip. Cal Petersen stopped 29 shots. Mats Zuccarello had a goal and two assis

  • World juniors starting to move forward after Hockey Canada shakeup, organizer says

    Change at the top of Hockey Canada this week doesn't end the uncertainty surrounding the world junior men's hockey championships set to be held in Moncton and Halifax. The event still awaits the green light from the City of Moncton and the province, but organizers need to "start moving some things forward on the expectation that the games will go ahead," said John Wishart, CEO of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Moncton and a member of the local organizing committee for the tournament. The ch

  • Elks welcome Argonauts, still looking for first home victory of CFL season

    EDMONTON — Sooner or later, the Edmonton Elks are going to win a home game. The Toronto Argonauts would rather it be later. The Elks (4-12) enter Saturday’s game with the East-leading Argos (9-6) on a CFL-record 15-game home losing streak. Visiting teams don't want to be the squad that allows Edmonton to break its miserable run at Commonwealth Stadium. "It’s about not getting ahead of your toes," said Argos quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who threw for 352 yards in last week’s 23-20 win over

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.

  • OG Anunoby wants everybody to stay healthy

    Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby discusses Scottie Barnes, what Christian Koloko brings to the Raptors and why Nick Nurse's defensive scheme is challenging to learn.

  • Hamilton Tiger-Cats win first road game of the season, 35-32 over Calgary Stampeders

    CALGARY — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats won their first road game this season and their first game in Calgary in 18 years in a 35-32 victory over the Stampeders on Friday. Tiger-Cats quarterback Dane Evans threw to Tim White in the end zone with 11 seconds remaining in the game for the winning score. Hamilton linebacker Richard Leonard returned one of his two interceptions for a touchdown. Seth Small kicked field goals from 57, 46, 36 and 24 yards. Evans completed 17 of 25 passes for 244 yards, and al

  • Flames start fast, hang on to beat host Oilers 4-3

    EDMONTON — Michael Stone had a goal and two assists as the Calgary Flames got a bit of revenge for last season’s playoff ousting by Edmonton, defeating the Oilers 4-3 on Saturday. Mikael Backlund, Nazem Kadri and Andrew Mangiapan also scored for the Flames, who improved to 2-0. It was the first time since the 2009-2010 season that the Flames have won their first two games of the NHL regular season. Cody Ceci, Connor McDavid and Ryan McLeod scored for the Oilers (1-1). The Flames got off to a qui

  • Peña's 18th-inning HR sends Astros past Mariners for sweep

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered in the 18th inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 1-0 on Saturday to advance to the AL Championship Series for the sixth straight year. Peña drove a slider from Penn Murfee deep to left-center for the rookie shortstop's first playoff homer, proving the only run in an afternoon full of dominant pitching and empty trips to the plate. The 18 innings matched the longest game in playoff history. Spoiling Seattle's first home playoff appearance sin

  • Laurent Dubreuil blazes way to national title in men's 500m long track speedskating

    QUEBEC — Laurent Dubreuil blazed his way to being national champion in the men's 500-metre long track speedskating race on Thursday. The Lévis, Que., native, who holds the Canadian record in the event (33.77), crossed the finish line with a time of 34.379 to grab gold. Cédrick Brunet (35.500) and Christopher Fiola (35.541) earned silver and bronze, respectively. “Today’s race was exceptional," Dubreuil said. "I had a hard time believing my time when I crossed the finish line. It was quite possib

  • Susan Auch out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada

    Susan Auch was "shocked and deeply saddened" to learn that she was out as chief executive officer of Speed Skating Canada, ending a long tenure with the organization for the Olympic medallist and member of Canada's Sports Hall of Fame. The decision was made Thursday by Speed Skating Canada's board of directors, the organization said in an email. The brief statement did not include a reason for her departure. Reached Friday in Oakbank, Man., Auch said the news took her "completely by surprise." "

  • Neymar testifies in fraud trial over Barcelona transfer

    BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Neymar said in court on Tuesday in a fraud and corruption trial over his transfer from Brazilian club Santos to Barcelona in 2013 that he knew little about the negotiations and his father was always in charge of his contracts. Neymar and his father, who acts as his agent, were among those accused of concealing the real amount of the transfer from an investment group involved in the negotiations. Neymar’s mother, former Barcelona presidents Sandro Rosell and Josep Bartomeu

  • Pacius goal gives Forge FC a 1-1 tie at Cavalry FC in first leg of CPL semifinal

    CALGARY — Woobens Pacius' 47th-minute goal gave Forge FC a 1-1 tie with Cavalry FC on Saturday in the first leg of their Canadian Premier League playoff semifinal. Forge had 66 per cent possession in the first half but Cavalry had an 8-7 edge in shots (5-2 in shots on target) and went into the break up 1-0. The home side opened the scoring in the 42nd minute at ATCO Field with Dutch fullback Daan Klomp, on a late run into the penalty box, heading home Joe Mason's perfect cross to cap a rapid-fir

  • Brown's 180 yards, defense carry No. 24 Illini past Gophers

    CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Canadian Chase Brown rushed for 180 yards on a career-high 41 carries and caught a 40-yard touchdown pass, Minnesota was limited to its fewest yards in five years, and No. 24 Illinois won its sixth straight game with a 26-14 victory Saturday. The Illini (6-1, 3-1) became bowl eligible for the first time since 2019 and will end the day tied for first in the Big Ten West. Mohamed Ibrahim rushed for 127 yards, his nation-leading 14th straight 100-yard game and the bulk of the

  • Konecny's late goal lifts Flyers over Canucks, 3-2

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Travis Konecny scored with just over six minutes to play in the third period as the Philadelphia Flyers rallied from a two-goal deficit to beat the Vancouver Canucks 3-2 on Saturday. Tony D'Angelo added a goal and an assist while Scott Laughton recorded a short-handed tally for Philadelphia (2-0-0), who has opened the John Tortorella era with back-to-back home wins. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots in the win Kyle Burroughs and Conor Garland scored for the Canucks, who have lost

  • Canucks have bigger issues than depleted defence

    The Vancouver Canucks are 0-3 to start the season and their injury-hit defence has conceded an alarming 14 goals. Should head coach Bruce Boudreau be worried about this job and should Vancouver already be worried for the season ahead?

  • Stars beat Jets 4-1 as coach Bowness sits out

    DALLAS (AP) — Jani Hakanpaa and Joel Kiviranta scored during a frenzied two-minute span in the second period, and the Dallas Stars went on to a 4-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets, who were still without new coach Rick Bowness on Monday night. Hakanpaa got his first goal of the the season on a nearly 60-foot shot from the top of the right circle with 4:22 left in the second, putting the Stars up 2-1 right after they failed to score on a power play. Not long after that, Jets goalie Connor Hellebuy

  • Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness tests positive for COVID-19

    WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness will have to wait a little longer to make his regular-season debut with the Winnipeg Jets. The team announced a few hours before Friday's season opener against the New York Rangers that the 67-year-old had tested positive for COVID-19. Associate coach Scott Arneil will run the bench until Bowness returns, the Jets added in a tweet. Bowness, a native of Moncton, N.B., was hired in the off-season as the eighth head coach in franchise history after Paul Maurice re

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Ottawa Senators at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Calgary Flames vs. Edmonton Oilers at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin