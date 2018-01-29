Perfect no more, No. 17 Ohio State hosts Indiana

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Now that perfection is no longer attainable in the Big Ten, No. 17 Ohio State will be trying to bounce back from their first loss in conference play when they host Indiana on Tuesday night at Value City Arena.

After starting 9-0 in the conference in coach Chris Holtmann's first season, the Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker Thursday night, falling to Penn State 82-79 on a banked 3-pointer by Tony Carr from just inside the half-court line at the buzzer.

Ohio State (18-5, 9-1 Big Ten) had rallied from a 13-point deficit with less than eight minutes remaining in the second half to tie the score on a tough 3-pointer by Keita Bates-Diop seconds earlier.

Bates-Diop, the team's leading scorer and rebounder this season, led the Buckeyes with 25 points despite being questionable to play because of stomach flu.

"This is just one game, so it won't define us for the rest of the season," Bates-Diop said afterward. "We've got eight more games left in the Big Ten. We're going to learn from this one obviously and do what we can to make sure we don't lose anymore."

The Buckeyes have taken advantage of an opportunity to practice and regroup since the loss, which ended a grueling stretch of four games in eight days.

"This is not unlike what we thought could happen at some point," Holtmann said. "We will see how we respond. Indiana is really good, playing as well as anyone in the league, so we need to be better and hopefully we will."

Senior forward Jae'Sean Tate, who finished with 17 points, 10 rebounds, two assists, two blocked shots and two steals against Penn State, believes it's paramount for Ohio State to avoid falling behind early and playing catch-up.

"We've gotten away with coming out a little sluggish," he said. "We've got to be more assertive when we start off the game. We just have to work on coming out with the same edge that we played with late in the second half."