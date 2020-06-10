‘Perfect Harmony’ & ‘Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt For The Bone Collector’ Cancelled At NBC
Perfect Harmony and Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector will not be returning to NBC.
The broadcaster has cancelled both the freshman comedy and freshman drama series.
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector, which launched in January, ran for 10 episodes and is based on Jeffrey Deaver’s Bone Collector book series. It starred Russell Hornsby as Lincoln Rhyme, a brilliant but hardheaded forensic criminologist who suffers near-fatal injuries while on the job, leaving him a tetraplegic. He nevertheless continues his work remotely, working with others to solve cases. It also stars Arielle Kebbel, Roslyn Ruff, Ramses Jimenez, Brooke Lyons, Tate Ellington, Brian F. O’Byrne, Courtney Grosbeck and Michael Imperioli.
Musical comedy Perfect Harmony, which stars Bradley Whitford, launched in September and ran for 13 episodes. The West Wing alum, who stars alongside Anna Camp, Tymberlee Hill. Geno Segers and Rizwan Manji, played Dr. Arthur Cochran, a recently widowed former instructor at Princeton who becomes music director at a small church in Kentucky, who sets out to transform the church’s failing choir through his unorthodox, yet highly effective methods. It was created by Lesley Wake Webster.
No news on NBC’s other remaining three bubble shows: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest and Indebted.
Chances of a renewal for musical dramedy Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, a co-production between Lionsgate TV and Universal TV, look good. The show has a passionate fanbase and decent online numbers, suggesting that NBC will find a way to bring it back for a second run.
Similarly, sophomore Manifest, from leading studio Warner Bros. TV, is a respectable ratings performer, at the lower end but within the ratings range of NBC/Uni TV’s One Chicago/Law & Order: SVU series, which have all been renewed. Deadline understands that Warner Bros studio is well positioned to clinch a Season 3 renewal for Manifest, co-produced by Universal TV, contingent on reaching an agreement with the network.
Things do not look as promising for freshman comedy Indebted, the family comedy from Sony Pictures Television that stars Adam Pally and Abby Elliott.
