What’s the “perfect formula” former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson says that Dallas has?

David Ammenheuser
·1 min read
Ashley Landis/AP

Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson led the Cowboys to two Super Bowls.

Now a television analyst on FOX, he says this season’s team reminds him of his former teams.

“It brings back memories,” Johnson said after the Cowboys beat the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 22-10 on Sunday.

“They have found the perfect formula for winning. They rush for 163 yards. Had zero turnovers. Then they played great defense. They had three takeaways. Five sacks.”

What does all of that mean?

“It’s hard to beat a team that doesn’t turn the ball over, that runs the football, that plays great defense and they get takeaways.”

The Cowboys travel to Philadelphia next Sunday to face an unbeaten 5-0 Eagles team.

