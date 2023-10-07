A perfect day for launch at the Albuquerque balloon fiesta. See the photos

Balloonists begin to ascend for the start of the 51st Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque N.M., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.

A crisp, clear fall day and an armada of hot air balloons. That combination kicked off the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Saturday.

The fiesta, which lasts for nine days, drew nearly 830,000 people from around the world last year. Since its start in 1972 with just 13 balloons going aloft, the event has become one of the most photographed events in the world.

Balloon designs run a gamut similar to floats in a parade, with balloons shaped like animals and Star Wars characters seen at past gatherings.

The packed schedule of events includes the Gordon Bennett Gas Balloon Race, scheduled to start Saturday evening. Three American teams will be among those attempting to get their balloons to travel the farthest. It's the first time the race has been held in the U.S. in 15 years.

Balloonists begin to inflate their balloons for the start of the fiesta on Oct. 7, 2023.

Why is Albuquerque ideal for a hot air balloon festival?

Historically, early October is perfect balloon weather in the area with a unique weather phenomenon known as "the Albuquerque Box," producing an atmospheric wind pattern keeping balloons aloft in the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.

Low humidity and temps in the low 50s on Saturday morning greeted 550 or so balloon pilots registered to fly at the fiesta taking to the sky. Later in the day, the high temperature was expected to top 70, the NWS predicted.

Pilot Kyle Laxton of Arizona directs a crew member as he begins to light the burners on his balloon, which will carry some 13 passengers during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7, 2023.

A balloon pilot waves to the crowd as he takes off during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Pilot Kyle Laxton's balloon begins to rise after igniting the burners.

The event started at sunrise on Saturday with a drone light show and mass ascension of hot air balloons.

Nearly 500 balloons begin to take off during the balloon fiesta on Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Pilot Pilip Audenaert of Brazil rejoices as he takes off during the mass accession at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7, 2023.

Balloons begin to take off during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta on Oct. 7, 2023 in Albuquerque, N.M.

Photographers always capture some great images at the event. But, said Elizabeth Wright-Smith, who is flying the Smokey Bear balloon this week, "Pictures don’t do it justice, videos don’t do it justice.”

“You’ve got to be standing there watching them to really get it," she said.

Walter Myal, left, and his girlfriend Chelsea Peterson witness the start of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Launch Director Kat Brennan signals for a pilot to go ahead and take off on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023 during the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

