It's the Perfect Day to Celebrate 20 Years of 'Legally Blonde' With These Throwback Pics

Can you believe it's been 20 years since Legally Blonde first landed in theaters? Well believe it, because it's true and the cast is taking to Instagram to celebrate, reminisce, and wow us with their never-before-seen photos. Cue up "Perfect Day" by Hoku, grab your feather pen, and follow us while we bend and snap our way to yesteryear.

Reese Witherspoon, who played the completely iconic Elle Woods, shared some snaps from the movie and some from behind the scenes, including one with co-star Selma Blair and a group shot of everyone poised to catch a man at the nail salon.

Witherspoon wrote a touching caption about how much the movie meant to her, noting, "Playing Elle Woods was the role of a life time and I'm so honored to have been a part of sharing her story with you all. Every meme, graduation cap, musical number, halloween costume and bend & snap has brought me so much JOY over these past two decades!"

Blair, who played Elle's rival-turned-friend Vivian, shared a collection of photos of her own—and hers came from a vintage camera she said she used to carry with her on set to capture memories.

She wrote, "I was too busy hanging out with Matt Davis talking in my trailer, or watching Reese work. I made lifetime friends. Fell on my face impersonating Billy Elliot. Right after the group shot. Where I am standing on my toes. Trying to be taller. While Reese was inside… on set working. Making Elle Woods."

Ali Larter, who played Brooke, aka Elle's first success story as a lawyer, not only shared fun photos from filming, but also a meme of herself, because she clearly has a sense of humor.

"There is something very special about being part of a movie that brings people laughter and joy!" she wrote. "It has shown the test of time, and I love the smile I see on everyone's face when they think of Brooke Wyndham! And, come on, the Dior wardrobe…"

She made sure to highlight how much she enjoyed being around the Legally Blonde cast while filming, especially Witherspoon.

The original film also birthed a sequel, some spinoffs, and a reboot that's yet to come. And though Witherspoon will be back as the lead for the upcoming revival—with Mindy Kaling co-writing—there will never be anything quite like the original. Here's to many more years of celebrating getting into law school...it's not like it's hard!