The perfect city break for summer – with miles of golden beaches to explore

Galapinhos Beach beach holidays near Lisbon portugal city breaks travel summer - Getty

Few capitals can compete with Lisbon as a summer destination. It promises cloudless skies, an ocean breeze blowing through the narrow, cobbled streets and that particular white light that bounces off the water and against the glossy tiled facades that characterise the city. Washing dries in the warm wind, the smoke from sardines, grilled on many a street corner, curls upwards and the mournful sound of fado music escapes from windows open to the night in ancient Alfama.

Escape then, perhaps with children in tow, to one of the many nearby beaches that beckon, allowing you that perfect blend of culture and coast to make the ultimate summer escape.

Praia de Carcavelos

The easier a beach is to access, the more crowded it inevitably gets – and this EEC Blue Flag example is no exception. It is, however, also the largest expanse of sand (beautifully fine sand, at that) on the Estoril coast, with the São Julião da Barra Fort dominating it at one end.

Praia de Carcavelos offers a plethora of entertainment options, from water sports to beach volleyball and rounders, and surfing is also popular – although it tends to come into its own in the winter when the waves are fiercer.

There is an excellent selection of restaurants and bars nearby – easier than trying to spread out on the busy beach with a picnic – and the options are endless, from sushi and pizza to traditional Portuguese plates of clams or octopus, garlic prawns or the catch of the day, served grilled with a drizzle of olive oil. Those merely in search of a coffee and a pastel de nata should try Mistral Café, right on the beach itself.

How to get there

Direct trains run frequently from Lisbon’s Cais de Sodré station to Carcavelos throughout the day (26 minutes; cp.pt). From there, it is a 10-minute walk to the beach. If driving, there is plenty of parking nearby; the route takes 25 minutes.

portugal beach holidays - Getty

Costa da Caprica

This long coast of dazzling white-sand beaches lies just 20 minutes south of Lisbon, meaning it is ideal for a day trip. Praia de Princesa, with its eponymous beach restaurant, is much frequented by expats and chic Lisbonites – especially at the weekend sunset parties – while just along the coast lies the more casual Praia da Morena, much sought after by families as the sea creates small lagoons for paddling. There’s a good restaurant here, too – Borda D’Água, whose white-on-white interiors spill out onto the beach where thatched umbrellas await for shady siestas.

Last but by no means least is west-facing Praia de São João, where sand dunes and beach grass frame smart beachside restaurants (try Clássico and Pé Nú, where DJs pull in the crowds), as well as excellent sunsets.

How to get there

Buses to the town of Capariça leave from bus stations in Sete Rios, Marques de Pombal, Cais de Sodré and outside Alcântara-Terra station going over the Ponte 25 de Abril. Alternatively, an Uber won’t cost you more than €20 and should take about 20 minutes if there is no traffic.

Praia do Tamariz

Some 15 miles west of Lisbon lies the trendy, elegant oasis of Estoril, with its tall palm trees and famously grand houses. Here, spies once gathered to plan and plot during the Second World War, basing themselves at the old Palácio Estoril – a frequent haunt of author Ian Fleming, who drew on his time there when writing Casino Royale.

Take the train from Lisbon and, just beyond the little track, you will find ­Tamariz Beach – loved by local revellers, who drift onto the sand in the early morning to clear their heads with a dip in the sea, before reappearing after the sun sets to dance at the Tamariz Beach Club, cocktails in hand. Those who prefer to keep their toes sand-free head for local restaurant Reverse, where there is a swimming pool surrounded by sun loungers and, as evening falls, an open-air dancefloor. This is a fun, colourful beach, perfect for an afternoon of ­people-watching after a morning of sightseeing.

How to get there

Take the little train from Lisbon’s Cais de Sodré station which goes directly to Estoril, taking about 35 minutes.

hotels in Lisbon - Palacio Estoril

Praia do Guincho

For a wilder, windier experience, head to Praia do Guincho which lies further along the coast from Estoril and within sight of Europe’s most westerly point, Cape Roca. Ideal for experienced wind and kite surfers, this beach is pounded by Atlantic waves and a strong breeze which keeps it empty of idle sunbathers. There’s a little fort which has been converted into an elegant hotel, and a one-star Michelin restaurant – where you dine on the freshest of fish and seafood (the scarlet prawns with watercress and citrus are a highlight) – is the perfect place to watch the waves roar in.

The area lies within the Serra de ­Sintra natural park, meaning that the beach has been protected from any development, keeping it rugged and natural. There is a coastal footpath trail nearby for walkers, and a wonderful six-mile cycle route leading to Cascais.

How to get there

From Lisbon, take the train to Cascais (cp.pt) and then either the 415 or 405 bus (both depart hourly) to Guincho.

restaurants beach lisbon - Getty

Praia dos Galapinhos

Set against the dramatic backdrop of the Arrábida Natural Park, with its abundance of forest framing a crescent of golden sand, this little beach has won awards for its natural beauty. Its crystal-clear waters are calm, making it ideal for swimming, and as it’s trickier to reach than some of its neighbours, you might just have it all to yourself. There are sun loungers and thatched parasols for those who want to soak it all up quietly, and a small bar for refreshments.

How to get there

Driving from Lisbon – over the Vasco da Gama bridge – takes roughly 45 minutes, with parking available at Praia da Figueirinha, from which you can catch the free shuttle bus 10 minutes along the coast and walk down the winding stairway to the beach. If you are without a car, take a train from Lisbon to Setubal, then a bus which stops at several of the beaches along the Arrábida coast.

best beaches in Portugal - Alamy

Praia Portinho da Arrabida

This beach was once voted one of the natural wonders of Portugal – and with its extraordinarily clear water and backdrop of forest-clad mountains, it’s no surprise. There is also a lovely restaurant called O Farol (The Lighthouse) where delicious cornbread, juicy garlic prawns and the freshest of sea bass make for a sumptuous lunch stop.

How to get there

Another reason to stay at Lisbon’s Palácio Príncipe Real – owners Miles and Gail Curley have a boat, and may just take you over themselves. All you will need to do is throw a rope over one of the bay’s yellow buoys and drop anchor, then wait for the boat from the restaurant to pick you up.

You can also drive from Lisbon, either via the motorway to Setúbal and then on the coastal road, or on the N10 national road then the N379-1.

hotels in Lisbon - Palácio Príncipe Real

Essentials

How to get there

BA (ba.com) flies from London Heathrow to Lisbon with summer fares from £317 return. Ryanair (ryanair.com) flies from London Stansted to Lisbon with summer fares from £208 return.

Where to stay

Palácio Príncipe Real (doubles from £296; palacioprincipereal.com) has tried and tested most routes to beaches and restaurants all around Lisbon, so can make recommendations. For more ideas on where to stay, see our complete guide to the best hotels in Lisbon.

Martinhal Chiado (doubles from £254; martinhal.com), the Lisbon outpost of the child-centric Martinhal group, whose flagship in the Algarve has restored many an exhausted parent, is a good urban choice for families who have promised their children a day on the beach.