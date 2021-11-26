Find the perfect Christmas tree at one of these farms or nurseries around Kansas City

With Thanksgiving behind us, the winter holiday season has officially begun. That means it’s time for festive decor—both around the city and in our homes.

If you’re planning to spend money at local businesses this holiday season, a locally grown Christmas tree is an easy way you can support Missouri and Kansas farmers. If you’d rather not chop down a tree at a farm, many local nurseries offer pre-cut trees as well.

“The smell of a live tree… that’s one of my favorite parts of having a real Christmas tree,” said Carrie Mathews of Sunshine Flowers in Kansas City, Kansas. “If you put a small tree outdoors, just planted in a flower pot, it can last all winter long.”

This map shows where to find the perfect tree in the Kansas City area. Click and drag the map to center it on your chosen location, and zoom in or out by scrolling or by clicking the plus or minus icons on the bottom left. Clicking on an icon will show you the location’s name, address and a website link where you can find more information. Green tree icons are Christmas tree farms, while red flower icons are nurseries selling pre-cut trees.

A few locations are not included on the above map:

Family Tree Nursery, which has three locations in the Kansas City area, had not received its shipment of Christmas trees as of Nov. 26.

Cedar Valley Forest is closed this year.

D&G Tree Farm and Gabler’s Nursery & Landscaping could not be reached before publication to confirm they are selling trees this year.

Did we miss a great Christmas tree spot in your area? Do you have other questions about celebrating the holidays in Kansas City? Let the Service Journalism team know at kcq@kcstar.com or by filling out the form below: