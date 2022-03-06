This Is 'the Perfect Casual Dress,' According to Amazon Shoppers—and It's Under $30

MEROKEETY Women's 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress with Pockets

amazon.com

After spending months under multiple layers, one of the sweetest feelings about warmer weather is welcoming spring dresses back into your style rotation. But the early weeks of the season aren't quite the time to jump right to sleeveless pieces, because there's still a possibility of chilly mornings and brisk evenings. Amazon shoppers say this under-$30 three-quarter length sleeve dress is one to add to your closet for this in-between period. And there's a bonus: It has pockets.

Whether or not dresses are in your everyday rotation, a T-shirt dress is a great piece. The midi-length Merokeety T-Shirt Dress checks many of the boxes of a go-to T-shirt dress: The pull-on style is easy to wear, it's designed in neutral shades, and it's machine-washable.

MEROKEETY Women's 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress with Pockets

amazon.com

To buy: $26 with a coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

The dress has more than 6,700 perfect ratings and 1,000 five-star reviews. "I wore this to church this morning, and I had no less than seven people tell me how much they loved the dress, and two asked me for the Amazon link to it," wrote one happy shopper who plans to order additional colors. Another five-star reviewer added, "Everything about this dress is perfect. The stretch fabric is stretchy enough for comfort and strong enough to hold shape."

The dress is available in 20 colors and patterns, including plenty of striped options, and it's made from 95 percent polyester and five percent spandex. The casual style, round neckline, elastic waist, and just-below-the-knee length help the dress to transform into an instant classic, and the balloon sleeves add extra style while promising a hint of warmth. Plus, the pockets we mentioned? They're functioning.

MEROKEETY Women's 3/4 Balloon Sleeve Striped High Waist T Shirt Midi Dress with Pockets

amazon.com

To buy: $26 with a coupon (was $43); amazon.com.

"It's a perfect casual dress that's long enough to be professional and comfortable," claimed a reviewer. Another shopper, who said the striped dress looked "better than expected," wrote, "Who doesn't love a dress with pockets?"

As you celebrate the official start of sundress season, add this under-$30 Merokeety T-shirt dress that you can style on an endless loop to your closet.