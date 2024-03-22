Are there any perfect brackets left in March Madness? Very few remain after Auburn loss

The second full day of March Madness brought even more upsets, busting brackets for just about everyone in the world.

ESPN says just 10 perfect brackets remain on its site after 24 games have been completed in the first round of the men's NCAA Tournament. That's 10 perfect brackets out of 22,114,647 entries.

The NCAA says it has just one perfect bracket left standing in its game and relays that there are no unblemished brackets remaining in the CBS or Yahoo! games.

Though there were few perfect brackets left entering the Friday afternoon slate, the number dwindled even further when No. 13 Yale knocked off No. 4 Auburn. Nearly simultaneously, No. 10 Colorado won a thriller, 102-100, against No. 7 Florida.

Six double-digit seeds have already advanced to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. If more upsets go down, there's a good chance the 11 or so perfect brackets still out there go up in smoke.

There's a reason they call it March Madness. And there's a reason there's never been a perfect bracket before.

