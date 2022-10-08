The perfect age for breeding elite race horses revealed

Tom Queally riding Frankel in a racecourse gallop before racing at Newmarket racecourse on September 29, 2012 - Alan Crowhurst
A one-year-old colt was this week purchased by Sheikh Mohammed of Dubai for almost £3million because he is the offspring of Frankel, one of the fastest horses to ever live.

The young equine’s bloodline is elite, with relations including Sea The Stars, Stradivarius, Danehill, Galileo and Sadler’s Wells as well as some of history’s greatest ever thoroughbreds, including Eclipse.

But while Frankel demands a £200,000 stud fee due to his impeccable genetics, a new study has thrown doubt on the traditional practice of breeding with older, successful horses.

Analysis of more than 100,000 horses by University of Exeter scientists found that as a horse gets older, their offspring get significantly slower.

The reason for this is unknown, but applies to both the father and mother, or sire and dam.

Dr Patrick Sharman, study author from the University of Exeter’s Penryn Campus in Cornwall, told The Telegraph that in an ideal world breeders should use a six-year-old dam who is already a mother and a four-year-old sire to make the fastest racehorses.

Every year the father is past this peak, the offspring will be 0.011 yards per second slower. The data reveal a similar trend was seen for dams with the decline being 0.017 yards per second slower for every year past the prime.

Younger is better for stallions, he added, with the ideal window being between three and six years old, peaking at four.

The age-related speed drop-off translates to a one second difference for a one mile race if a foal was born to a 15-year-old female compared to a five-year-old mother, the team found.

“This may seem a small effect size, but in fact the average winning margin of [one mile] races in our dataset was just 0.3 seconds,” the researchers write in their study, published in the journal Royal Society Open.

'Sire of all sires'

Dr Sharman was inspired by a 2013 article in International Thoroughbred that revealed Sadler's Wells — the grandsire of the great Frankel and sire of Galieleo, one of the most successful sires of all time — produced more successful progeny in the first half of his siring career than the back half.

Data suggested there was a 4.7 per cent chance of his offspring winning a top-level race if sired by him in his younger years, compared to just 1.1 per cent for those born later.

Galileo died last year aged 23 and was known as the “sire of all sires” due to him being the leading sire in Great Britain and Ireland for an entire decade between 2010 and 2020.

“All else being equal, we would expect his earlier progeny to be faster, based on our analyses,” Dr Sharman told The Telegraph.

“However, because he was so successful as a stallion when he was younger, it is probable that his later offspring were out of the highest quality mares (i.e. on average better-quality mares than those he was mated with earlier in his stallion career).

“So, although we would expect a negative effect of his increasing age, it wouldn't necessarily mean his offspring become slower.

“There is a balance at play. Older stallions are 'proven' i.e. we know how good (or bad) their offspring are; young stallions are more of a risky prospect since they have had fewer (or none!) offspring having raced.”

He said that while three to six years old may be the optimum breeding age for stallions, there is merit to using a “tried and tested” approach with breeding as young stallions, even champion racers, have unproven sire credentials.

Mares more complex

The picture is more complex for mares as they stay with the foal as it grows whereas the male has no involvement in the raising of the young equine.

“We found primiparity had a negative effect on speed,” Dr Sharman said.

“Even after accounting for primiparity, there was an increase to dam age to six. Optimum age would be four to six, but ideally not a dam's first foal (primiparity).”

The findings should be of interest to the horseracing industry, he believes, as it is of commercial importance and could help improve decision making around stud fees.

“It is perhaps not surprising that offspring speed declines with increasing maternal age,” Dr Sharman said.

“It is the dams, after all, who care for the foal, first in utero, and then through to around six months of age.

“What I find fascinating, though, is that increasing paternal age also causes a significant decline in racehorse speed. Thoroughbred stallions play no part whatsoever in raising a foal, so what is behind this decline in speed?”

More research is now needed to unpick the cause of this link, the team state in their paper, saying their study “is clearly not informative for mechanism”.

