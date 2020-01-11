Perez won't stay in F1 for long if results don't improve

The Mexican will enter his 10th season in F1 in 2020, having extended his deal with Racing Point - formerly Force India - again this year.

Perez, who has been with the Silverstone-based team since 2014, signed a new three-year contract that will run until the end of 2022.

The 29-year-old sees the 2021 rules overhaul as an opportunity for his team to make a big jump ahead, but admitted he is unlikely to extend his career further if he is still fighting in the midfield when his contract expires.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"What gave me the hope is a change of rules and that I know what's going on with the team," Perez said.

"I mean, I have to be also realistic, you know. I cannot be with Mercedes or Ferrari. This is a fantastic place to be. Many drivers would love to be here, especially with what is going on behind the scenes. So it's a good opportunity.

"But obviously it's going to be my 10th year in F1 next year. If things keep going the same way I don't see me extending my career much further than 2022.

"Three years in Formula 1 go by very fast. I'm very optimistic and I'm ready to fight for wins and I'm all for it."

Read Also:

Why F1's 'king of the midfield' hates his crown

Perez believes Racing Point would not stand on his way should an opportunity with a top team arise.

"The way I see it is that I've been so long in this team, it's really become like my second family," he added.

"So I don't think there will be anyone more happy if an opportunity comes to me with a top team. They will for sure give me the opportunity.

"But if that's not the case, it is a fantastic place to be. So why not commit for a good, long-term future and then I'm sure I'm going to be very successful here."