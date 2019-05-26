Perez "very lucky" to avoid hitting Monaco marshals

The Racing Point driver had emerged from a tyre change and was accelerating out of the pits when he encountered two marshals running across the track before Ste. Devote.

One marshal managed to get across in front of his car to the inside barriers, while a second managed stop – and fortunately Perez was able to get between them without incident.

Speaking on his team radio immediately after the incident, a shocked Perez said: "What was wrong with those marshals? I nearly killed him."

Scroll to continue with content Ad

After this incident, I’m just very happy with the outcome of my day. That we all can go back home safe and sound with our families. For the safety of the marshals I hope it never happens again! 🙏 #MonacoGP #Checo11 pic.twitter.com/PP8Me3Frlz — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) May 26, 2019

Speaking about the incident after the race, Perez said it was down to good fortune that he didn't run either of them over.

"I don't know if you saw but in the safety car I had a marshal running and I nearly ran over him - coming out of the pits in Turn 1," said Perez, who eventually finished 13th. "They were running back and I was coming out of the pits.

"I had to brake and was very lucky - they were lucky I avoided them. They're usually very good, but it's safety at the end of the day – and most important is safety for the marshals and drivers."