Perez/Stroll F1 grid gains to raise funds for Breast Cancer Care

Perez/Stroll grid gains to raise funds for charity

Racing Point's title sponsor SportPesa has launched a grand prix-based initiative to support the Formula 1 team's bid to raise more than £250,000 for a breast cancer charity.

The new-for-2019 team partner will donate £1000 to Breast Cancer Care for every place Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll gain from their qualifying positions over the rest of the season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Its initiative, called SportPesa Grid That Gives, is in support of the pre-existing work the team has done with the UK-based breast cancer support group.

The team first started raising money for Breast Cancer Care in 2017, when it was entered as Force India, and set a target of raising £250,000 by 2020.

It has already raised £212,000, and SportPesa has promised to donate at least £50,000 through its new initiative.

There will be no upper limit to the donations based on positions gained, and SportPesa's UK operations director Mark McGuinness said he hoped it would raise "a significant amount of money" for the charity.

Perez/Stroll grid gains to raise funds for charity

The hashtag #SpGridthatGives has been added to the airbox on both cars from this weekend's British Grand Prix.

"We are proud of the work that has been done through our partnership with Breast Cancer Care, and it's great to see SportPesa joining our efforts to raise further awareness and funds," said team principal Otmar Szafnauer.

"The work of this charity makes a real difference to those people affected by breast cancer.

"It adds some fun to proceedings and is a wonderful way to combine our performance on track with raising money for such an important cause."

Get unlimited access to the world’s best motorsport journalism with Autosport Plus