Perez lauds F1's “incredible job” with 2019 changes

This year's revised front wings resulted from a joint project pursued after last year's Australian Grand Prix by the FIA and the engineers working at the F1 organisation under Ross Brawn.

As the Barcelona pre-season tests unfolded and more drivers had the chance to follow other cars, a consensus emerged that the changes have been positive.

"I did a bit with [Valtteri] Bottas," said Racing Point driver Perez when asked if he had followed other cars on Wednesday. "Certainly I feel that you lose less downforce.

"So I think so far I'd say that F1, they have done an incredible job at the moment with the rules.

"We will see in Melbourne really, what it's like racing with other cars around you with similar pace and so on, but I really hope the show can be a lot better."

Asked about the benefits of a bigger DRS effect, he added: "I think the delta to overtake a car should be reduced by quite a bit given you can follow more and the advantage from DRS.

"So I hope the racing can be a lot more fun for the fans and for the drivers."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB15 and Daniel Ricciardo, Renault F1 Team R.S. 19 Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Jerry Andre / Sutton Images