Perez, Ibargüen show generous cultural philanthropy that others should emulate in Miami | Opinion

During the early 1980s, as city of Miami information director, I helped Mayor Maurice Ferré in promoting Miami as an international business and cultural center, a tall order when the city was considered a “Paradise Lost.” by Time magazine. Around that time, urban planner Jorge Perez, born in Argentina of Cuban parents, worked as economic development director in city of Miami government. Just as Ferré did, Perez imagined how he would transform Miami into a global city. Few could have predicted that he would become one of the most successful billionaire developers and philanthropists in the country.

In the 1990s Miami Art Museum (MAM) directors Suzanne Delehanty and Terry Riley and its board struggled to raise funds to build a world-class facility that would house its growing collection and art exhibitions. Some influential art collectors deprecated the effort for reasons that I never quite understood. Just as other trustees did, I defended the museum to generate support for the project.

Many art collectors and philanthropists did donate to MAM, but our dream finally became a reality when Jorge Perez donated $40 million in artworks and cash to the museum. Ten years ago, against so many odds, the new building of the Perez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) was inaugurated and is now led by Franklin Sirmans, one of the top museum directors in the country.

Since that time Perez, his wife, Darlene, and their children have donated millions more in artworks and cash to PAMM and other cultural initiatives. On Nov. 11, PAMM’s Art of the Party will mark the 10-year anniversary of the museum’s waterfront building and pay tribute to the Perezes for their extraordinary contributions. Thanks to many cultural philanthropists, the gala event has sold out and will raise $2.3 million.

Alberto Ibargüen, born in Puerto Rico and also of Cuban origin, became president of the Knight Foundation 18 years ago and will retire this year. He led the transformation of the Knight brothers’ legacy for a new era, investing $2.3 billion to support journalism, the arts, economic development and research initiatives. “Making art general” in Knight’s headquarters in Miami became a priority, and the foundation invested $210 million in arts organizations and projects.

Perez and Ibargüen’s leadership are wonderful case studies of cultural philanthropy and great examples of what immigrants contribute to the United States.

Cultural philanthropists have led the transformation of Miami as a global artistic center. Art Basel and other fairs, museums and private art spaces underwritten by philanthropists like Rosa and Carlos de la Cruz, have placed the city prominently on the international art stage. Leading philanthropists support music, ballet and theater performances presented by major organizations, including the Arsht Center, Florida Grand Opera, New World Symphony and Miami City Ballet. Miami Dade College’s internationally recognized Miami Film Festival and Miami Book Fair are also sponsored by donors.

Cultural groups with less support survive because of heroic staff and volunteers. They serve undervalued audiences such as senior citizens and residents of limited resources. Too often, leading philanthropists are not familiar with their work or do not consider them relevant or “cool.” However, they reach hundreds of thousands of art lovers with quality productions, for instance, Marti Productions’ Zarzuelas, CCEMiami Microtheater’s plays by local authors, Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater events, the Miami Symphony Orchestra’s music concerts, Hispanic Cultural Center’s International Ballet Festival, Actors’ Playhouse shows of works by local playwrights, Teatro Avante’s International Hispanic Theater Festival and University of Miami Cuban Heritage Collection Oral History interviews.

Cultural content, whether produced by large or small organizations, enhances our quality of life and creates educational and economic opportunities for residents. But we need many others to engage in cultural philanthropy.

Philanthropic leaders donate millions to hospitals and health organizations, children’s charities, universities and large cultural organizations. They should, too, give generously to the underestimated groups that provide the effervescence of cultural activity that characterizes this city.

Aida Levitan founded ArtesMiami in 1995. It supports and promotes Hispanic artists and cultural organizations.. She is a board director of U.S. Century Bank.