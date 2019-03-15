Perez: First F1 practice day of 2019 "not good at all"

Perez ended both Friday practice sessions in Melbourne in 16th place, trailing new teammate Lance Stroll by two tenths in FP1 and four tenths in FP2.

“They [the sessions] haven't been great, not good at all,” the Mexican conceded after FP2 wrapped up.

“I think there's a lot of understanding that we need to go through, in detail, and try to come up with the best possible compromise for tomorrow.

“It's very tight, that midfield pack, so anything we can find will be very beneficial for us.

“I'm struggling a bit with balance. So I need to go through it, tyres as well - obviously tyres are a big thing, we have a very cold track in the morning, then a very hot one in the afternoon.

“So, yeah, a lot of work to be done.”

Asked about the Racing Point RP19's position in the pecking order in Melbourne, Perez said: “It's hard to know but I think where probably Lance finished is where we are.”

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19

Lance Stroll, Racing Point RP19 Sam Bloxham / LAT Images

Sam Bloxham / LAT Images