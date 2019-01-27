Perez felt underrated against "next big thing" Ocon

Perez finished eighth in the drivers’ championship last season, four places and 13 points ahead of Ocon, and collected a podium in Azerbaijan while the Frenchman had a best finish of sixth.

Eight-time podium finisher Perez, who joined Force India in 2014 after one season with McLaren and will stay with the team as it transforms into a new identity this year, argued that there is very little difference in pace between him and Mercedes protege Ocon.

“It’s like people just get used to me,” Perez told Motorsport.com.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

“When I was new here, everyone was talking about me and I was the next big thing, as Esteban is right now.

“Last year [2017] I was best of the rest, I've been beating all my teammates I've had. So results in the end talk more than what people say.”

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India and Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India at Racing Point Force India F1 Team Photo

Esteban Ocon, Racing Point Force India and Sergio Perez, Racing Point Force India at Racing Point Force India F1 Team Photo Jean Petin / Sutton Images

Jean Petin / Sutton Images