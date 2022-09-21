Perez’s clutch hitting helps KC Royals overcome an early deficit to beat the Twins 5-4

It took until the final homestand of the season, but the Kansas City Royals finally got the come-from-behind monkey off their backs. For the first time all season (67 opportunities), the Royals came back to win a game after they’d trailed by three runs or more.

The win came at the expense of their AL Central Division rivals, the Minnesota Twins, who’ve dominated the season series between the teams. The Royals entered this series with the bitter taste in their mouths after a dreadful showing last week in Minnesota, where they were swept in a three-game series.

After Royals rookie MJ Melendez got thrown out at the plate trying to score from second on a double by Bobby Witt Jr., veteran catcher Salvador Perez came through with a clutch RBI double in the seventh inning to drive in Witt and give the Royals a one-run lead on their way to a 5-4 win in front of an announced 14,508 in attendance for the first game of a three-game series at Kauffman Stadium on Tuesday night.

Perez went 1 for 3 with the game-winning RBI, while Melendez and Witt each went 2 for 4 with a double. Melendez also homered and drove in two runs, while Witt drove in a run and scored a run.

Hunter Dozier went 2 for 4 with a home run, while Vinnie Pasquantino went 1 for 2 with two walks. Edward Olivares also doubled for the Royals (59-89).

Royals starting pitcher Zack Greinke allowed four runs on 10 hits in 5 1/3 innings. He struck out three, and he did not factor into the decision. Greinke’s inning-ending strikeout of Twins outfielder Jake Cave in the third marked the 1,000th of his Royals career.

Scott Barlow pitched the final 1 2/3 innings for his 22nd save of the season.

