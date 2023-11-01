Who is Peregrine Pearson, the man Sophie Turner's been photographed kissing?

Almost two months after Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner announced their divorce to the world, the Game of Thrones actor has been photographed kissing Peregrine Pearson on a weekend in Paris. But who actually is he?

At the beginning of September 2023, Sophie and Joe announced they were going their separate ways after spending seven years together and welcoming two children. They released a joint statement which said, "After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage.

"There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Getty Images

Now, on 31st October 2023, a photo has emerged of Sophie kissing a man called Peregrine Pearson, while on a trip to Paris. In pictures obtained by The Sun, he leaned in to kiss Sophie while holding onto her arms, while she wrapped her arms around him.

An onlooker commented, "They stood there for a few minutes and were chatting and laughing a lot. He then took his hat off and leaned in to give her a big kiss. After the kiss they parted ways."

Ooh. So who exactly is he?

Who is Peregrine Pearson?

29-year-old Peregrine is an aristocrat (a person whose family traditionally has a high social rank) and heir to the Cowdray Estate in East Sussex. His family is thought to be worth £224million. He lives in a £5million house in Chelsea.

Getty Images

His ex-girlfriend was King Charles’s goddaughter, the model Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark, though their relationship came to an end in September. Peregrine's father owns part of Pearson media empire and the 16,500-acre West Sussex estate which is home to Cowdray Park polo club, where the royal family have played.

Sophie was in Paris to unveil the trophy for the Rugby World Cup at Stade de France, and currently follows Peregrine on Instagram, though it's unclear to fans how they met. Eek.

