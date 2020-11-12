Perdue is selling drumstick-shaped turkey nuggets for low-key Thanksgiving celebrations

Welcome to Thanksgiving 2020. Friendsgiving’s been canceled, your favorite restaurant is closed and not even the prospect of a crisp, juicy bird washed down with Grandma’s legendary sweet potato pie can put you on a plane, or in the company of others, amid the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.
Now, you could crack open a cookbook and whip up a Thanksgiving-feast-for-one catered to your specific tastes (no cranberry sauce plopping out of a can, zero green bean casserole). But if there was ever a year where you could skip out on the festive fuss without an ounce of guilt, this is it. And so Perdue — poultry purveyors of many a traditional Turkey Day spread — is giving us all permission to indulge in “LazyGiving,” a solo, no-frills holiday marked not with a glistening gobbler, but with ... ThanksNuggets. Yes, ThanksNuggets.
On Friday, Nov. 13, and in honor of both Thanksgiving and its 100-year anniversary, the food brand is offering up a limited supply of turkey ThanksNuggets in two breaded varieties packed with the flavors of a traditional holiday meal. Choose from white meat nuggets accented with sweet potato, or dark meat nuggets flavored with stuffing and cranberry. It gets better: the white meat nuggets are shaped like actual turkeys, while the dark meat option is fittingly comes in a drumstick shape.
“Thanksgiving is going to look very different this year, and we know there’s a lot of cooking fatigue out there right now, so we thought we’d have a little fun with it by launching our limited edition ThanksNuggets,” Tracy Hostetler, vice president of marketing at Premium Prepared Foods, says in a press release. “Forget the hours of prep, the brining, the roasting, the mountain of dishes, the fancy place settings: This year is all about having a ‘LazyGiving. ’Whether you prefer white or dark meat turkey, our ThanksNuggets have got you covered so you can still enjoy your favorite holiday flavors without all the effort.”
A couple of catches: You’ll need to bake (or buy) your own pumpkin pie, and you’ll have to act fast. Just 100 bags — featuring a mix of white and dark — will be available for online purchase on Friday at 12 p.m. EST, priced at $19.20 in honor of Perdue’s founding 100 years ago.
Will you ever go back to brining, grabbing giblets or doing dishes again?
