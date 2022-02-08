Perdue lags Kemp in fundraising in Georgia governor's race

·5 min read

ATLANTA (AP) — Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is far outraising his main Republican primary challenger, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, leaving Perdue with less than $1 million in cash on hand while Kemp had $12.7 million in his main campaign account.

Perdue raised $1.1 million by Jan. 31 after entering the race in early December, according to a report filed Monday.

Kemp has been raising money all along, banking $7.4 million in the seven months ended Jan. 31. While Perdue had much less time, he's currently raising less than $1 million a month. Democrat Stacey Abrams, by comparison, raised $9.25 million after entering the race only a few days ahead of Perdue.

Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall said Perdue's “ego driven campaign is down in the polls” and “can't raise money," calling Perdue's total “embarrassing.”

“It is abundantly clear Gov. Kemp is the only Republican with the grassroots support, conservative record and resources to beat Stacy Abrams this November,” Hall said.

Perdue is betting that his backing by former President Donald Trump can overcome his monetary disadvantage, also noting that another Republican challenger, Vernon Jones, dropped out and endorsed Perdue Monday

“As the only Trump-endorsed candidate in this race, David Perdue has the message, the momentum, and the grassroots network to win in May and defeat Stacey Abrams in November,” Perdue spokesperson Jenni Sweat said. “While Brian Kemp collects checks from lobbyists and special interest groups, David Perdue is traveling around the state and connecting with thousands of everyday Georgians.”

A legal challenge did help even the score somewhat when a federal judge on Monday preliminarily ordered Kemp not to spend money from a special leadership committee that under state law can collect unlimited contributions even during the legislative session. Incumbents are barred from raising money for their personal campaign accounts while the General Assembly is meeting.

Kemp's leadership committee, called Georgians First, raised $2.3 million and spent $1.7 million before the judge cut off the tap with a preliminary injunction.

Here's a look at fundraising for other offices:

LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR

State Sen. Burt Jones, a Jackson Republican, outraised his main rival during the seven month period, collecting $1.7 million to Senate President Pro Tem Butch Miller's $1.4 million.

Miller has raised more overall from contributors since starting his campaign, but Jones loaned his campaign $2 million of his own money, boosting his cash on hand past Miller. Jones has $3 million in cash, while Miller has $2.6 million.

Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan is not seeking another term.

On the Democratic side, new entrant Charlie Bailey raised $527,000 in the three weeks after jumping from the attorney general's race to the lieutenant governor's race. State Rep. Erick Allen of Smyrna collected $192,000 and had $172,000 banked. State Rep Renitta Shannon of Atlanta collected $74,000 while state Rep. Derrick Jackson of Tyrone raised $64,000.

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Republican incumbent Chris Carr raised $825,000 during the period and had $1.5 million in the bank. Carr has no announced primary challenger.

Democratic state Sen. Jen Jordan of Sandy Springs took in nearly $655,000, concluding the period with more than $1 million in the bank. Christian Wise Smith, an Atlanta lawyer also running in the Democratic primary, started his campaign after the Jan. 31 filing deadline and didn't have to report.

SECRETARY OF STATE

Congressman Jody Hice, running with Trump's backing, raised more than $1 million in his primary challenge against fellow Republican and incumbent Brad Raffensperger, who spurned Trump's efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory in Georgia. But Hice is spending money almost as fast as he raises it, ending the period with $648,000 on hand.

Raffensperger raised $322,000 and ended the period with $513,000 in the bank.

Former Alpharetta mayor and Republican David Belle Isle raised $212,000 and had $112,000 on hand.

Among Democrats, state Rep. Bee Nguyen of Atlanta raised $691,000 and ended the period with $944,000 in the bank. Former Milledgeville Mayor Floyd Griffin raised almost $67,000 and had $21,000 in cash. Democrats Manswell Peterson and Michael Owens hadn't filed as of Monday night.

LABOR COMMISSIONER

Republican State Sen. Bruce Thompson of White raised $71,000 for his primary challenge against incumbent Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler, boosting his cash pile to $197,000, while Butler raised $14,000, ending with nearly $106,000 in cash.

Democrat Nicole Horn of Atlanta raised $122,000 and ended with $79,000 in cash. Democratic state Sen. Lester Jackson of Savannah and state Rep William Boddie of East Point hadn't filed as of Thursday evening.

AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER

State Sen. Tyler Harper of Ocilla, the only Republican declared for the open seat, raised $417,000 and ended the period with $824,000 in cash.

On the Democratic side, state Rep. Winfred Dukes of Albany raised more than $64,000, while 2018 Democratic nominee Willie Fred Swann raised almost $21,000

Nakita Hemingway, a Gwinnett County Democrat, raised $28,000. Former Lithonia mayor and U.S. Senate candidate Deborah Jackson raised $2,400

INSURANCE COMMISSIONER

Republican John King, appointed by Kemp after previous commissioner Jim Beck was indicted, raised $217,000, leaving him $316,000 in the bank.

Democrat Janice Laws raised more than $32,000 and had $21,000 remaining.

Democratic state Rep. Matthew Wilson and former Gwinnett County commissioner candidate Derrick Wilson hadn't filed.

STATE SCHOOL SUPERINTENDENT

Two suburban Democratic school board members began their campaigns strongly, with Cobb County's Jaha Howard raising $117,000 and Gwinnett County's Everton Blair raising $106,000.

Incumbent Superintendent Richard Woods raised $14,000 in the period, ending with $15,7000 on hand. His Republican challenger John Barge raised $51,000 and had $5,000 in cash.

Jeff Amy, The Associated Press

