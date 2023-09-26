Perdana Petroleum Berhad's (KLSE:PERDANA) Stock is Soaring But Financials Seem Inconsistent: Will The Uptrend Continue?

Perdana Petroleum Berhad (KLSE:PERDANA) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 59% over the last three months. But the company's key financial indicators appear to be differing across the board and that makes us question whether or not the company's current share price momentum can be maintained. In this article, we decided to focus on Perdana Petroleum Berhad's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Perdana Petroleum Berhad is:

5.0% = RM32m ÷ RM640m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every MYR1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn MYR0.05 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Perdana Petroleum Berhad's Earnings Growth And 5.0% ROE

As you can see, Perdana Petroleum Berhad's ROE looks pretty weak. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 9.5%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Given the circumstances, the significant decline in net income by 21% seen by Perdana Petroleum Berhad over the last five years is not surprising. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. For example, the business has allocated capital poorly, or that the company has a very high payout ratio.

Story continues

However, when we compared Perdana Petroleum Berhad's growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 11% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Perdana Petroleum Berhad's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Perdana Petroleum Berhad Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Because Perdana Petroleum Berhad doesn't pay any dividends, we infer that it is retaining all of its profits, which is rather perplexing when you consider the fact that there is no earnings growth to show for it. So there might be other factors at play here which could potentially be hampering growth. For example, the business has faced some headwinds.

Summary

Overall, we have mixed feelings about Perdana Petroleum Berhad. Even though it appears to be retaining most of its profits, given the low ROE, investors may not be benefitting from all that reinvestment after all. The low earnings growth suggests our theory correct. Wrapping up, we would proceed with caution with this company and one way of doing that would be to look at the risk profile of the business. Our risks dashboard will have the 1 risk we have identified for Perdana Petroleum Berhad.

