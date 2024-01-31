‘Percy Jackson’ Star Walker Scobell Reflects on Working With Lance Reddick: ‘Like Zeus, His Presence Demands Respect’ | Video

The season finale of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” brought the debut of the King of the Gods himself, stolen lightning bolt and all — Zeus, played by the late Lance Reddick. And, according to series star Walker Scobell, Reddick was a lot like the God of Thunder, in that “his presence demands respect.”

In the final episode of the season, now streaming on Disney+, Percy Jackson (Scobell) manages to make it up to Olympus to return Zeus’ stolen bolt. Alas, Zeus doesn’t care about the fact that Percy didn’t steal it, nor that he brought it back. He’s preparing for war regardless, and Percy only gets to leave because he brought the news of Kronos attempting to return.

Unsurprisingly, Reddick makes for the perfect Zeus, and Scobell readily agrees. Looking back on working with the actor, Scobell remained reverent of the actor beloved for “The Wire” and “John Wick.”

“He was such an amazing actor. Every single day, there was something different about him,” Scobell told TheWrap. “He kind of like — like Zeus, just his presence demands respect. And even just being there, I don’t know what it was, but I was nervous. He was just such a cool guy. He’s so nice, too.”

Scobell added, “I’m really happy I got to work with him.”

Of course, Scobell also got to go toe-to-toe with Ares in the finale, played by Adam Copeland. Copeland is better known as the pro wrestler Edge, but according to Scobell, he’s really “the happiest guy ever.”

“It was funny being on set with him, fighting him, because he’d go from like — he’s the happiest guy ever. I’ve never seen him not smiling in real life,” Scobell said with a laugh. “But he’ll go from laughing at something … to immediately sprinting at me trying to kill me, which is really fun.”

But, even with the God of War sprinting at him, Scobell never felt unsafe.

“There was never a moment where I thought he was going to slip up and actually hit me with the sword, because that stuff does happen when you’re doing that,” Scobell explained. “But he’s just such a professional about it.”

Watch the full interview with the cast of “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” in the video above.

“Percy Jackson and the Olympians” is now streaming in its entirety on Disney+.

