“Percy Jackson” star Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan are engaged

"That’s Mrs. Logie to you."

Congrats are in order for the future Lermans!

Or, as ceramics artist Ana Corrigan put it in her Instagram post announcing the news of her engagement to Percy Jackson star Logan Lerman: "That’s Mrs. Logie to you."

Corrigan's sweet post includes a photo of a series of cute photobooth snaps of the couple kissing and hugging. There's also a video of the two holding hands, with Corrigan's new bling sparkling in between.

Lerman hasn't shared the news to his own Instagram account, but did comment, "Love you sweetie," on Corrigan's. And he wasn't the only Hollywood star to do so. "Oh my god!!!!!!!! Sending you both so much love and hugs," No One Will Save You star Kaitlyn Dever wrote. "Congratulations."

"My favorites," wrote actress Joey King, while singer Gracie Abrams commented, "So sweet." You star Victoria Pedretti, The Summer I Turned Pretty author Jenny Han, and Bottoms star Rachel Sennott also shared their well wishes on the post.

Lerman and Corrigan have dated for at least 3 years, according to E! Online. The two have shared sweet posts about their relationship in that time, including a sweet tribute in Dec. 2021 for Corrigan's birthday. "Yesterday was my best friend’s birthday. She truly makes every day better and brighter,” Lerman wrote via Instagram of his now-fiancée. “I wake up every morning feeling like the luckiest guy in the world knowing I have this one in my life. This bday we learned how to ski. Here’s to many more adventures together. Love you, Anita.”



