‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ Pays Tribute To Lance Reddick In Season Finale

Lance Reddick received a kind sendoff from the Percy Jackson and the Olympians team.

The actor, who plays Zeus in the Disney+ series, suddenly died in March, not long after production on Percy Jackson wrapped.

More from Deadline

In the Season 1 finale, Reddick has an extensive scene with series lead Walker Scobell, as Percy faces Zeus atop Mount Olympus. It was one of his final on-screen roles.

After the episode, there is a title card that reads: “In loving memory of Lance Reddick.”

See the title card below.

After Reddick’s passing, Riordan wrote a tribute to the actor on his blog, where he frequently communicates with fans. He described Reddick as a “vibrant, kind and talented” man.

“His gravitas and regal bearing made him perfect for the king of the gods, but from what I could tell, in person he was nothing like the blustery and distant sky god. He had a marvelous and quirky sense of humor. He was thoughtful, caring and piercingly perceptive,” Riordan wrote.

The author also promised Reddick’s scenes would “remind us of how much brilliance we have lost.”

Zeus has a presence throughout all five of Rick Riordan’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians novels. It’s not clear how the team has decided to move forward with the character beyond Season 1.

The finale of Percy Jackson and the Olympians is now streaming on Disney+.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.