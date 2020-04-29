Percepto Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Accelerating Clients' Decision-Making with its Emerging Technology-led Autonomous Drone Solution

Percepto incorporates proprietary AI, ML, and analytics capabilities into its solutions to execute and manage events autonomously and ultimately, reduce operational downtime

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 29, 2020 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global autonomous drones market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Israel-based Percepto with 2020 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for its best-in-class, end-to-end autonomous drone-in-a-box solution. Comprising the Sparrow drone, Percepto Base, and comprehensive data management and analytics software, the Percepto Solution performs a range of tasks such as inspections, measurements, and surveillance. Its proprietary advanced analytics, Artificial Intelligence (AI), computer vision, and machine learning (ML) boosts the functionality and value of the platform, giving it a significant competitive edge over other solutions.

Percepto

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Operators can remotely start, monitor, and complete tasks with Percepto's autonomous, intelligent drones through the cloud-based, user-intuitive dashboard, allowing them to continue their business operations from anywhere in the world," said Michael Blades Industry Analyst and VP of Aerospace, Defense & Security. "It notifies operators in real time, enabling operations and security teams to respond to incidents proactively, ultimately optimizing productivity, safety, and security. Further, it monitors a client's worksite for any external interference, such as a malicious or unauthorized individual, drone, or vehicle; safety risks such as leaking pipes, or improper safety practices such as an employee not wearing a hard hat or high-visibility safety vest." The main cost savings comes from consistent and persistent inspection, proactive monitoring and active reporting that the system provides.

Story continues

Meanwhile, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses are rethinking their business continuity strategies, their ability to maintain efficiencies while many employees cannot get to the site, and the response to emergencies. In this scenario, autonomous solutions that take critical actions on behalf of operators are emerging as new best practices, The Percepto Solution's ability to operate in harsh weather conditions and integrate seamlessly with third-party technologies makes it the ideal tool for operators in diverse industries including automotive, critical infrastructure, defense, industrial, mines, ports, and utilities.

The company works closely with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in the United States to stay abreast of new drone regulations and flight programs and to obtain regulatory approvals. Approvals such as remote flight controls and operations without a visual observer when flying beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) increase the versatility and ROI of each system deployed. Percepto's drones enable clients to optimize security and inspection practices by autonomously completing tasks such as perimeter patrols and infrastructure inspections.

"Percepto complements its technology with stellar customer support and an unwavering commitment to meeting business-specific needs for clients," noted Blades. "In 2019, Percepto added fully-automated high-resolution two-dimensional mapping capabilities and three-dimensional modeling to meet customer and market demands. The company's customer base and revenues continue to grow as potential clients and existing customers recognize its unique drone offering and price/performance value."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that not only enhances current products, but also enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance potential of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Lindsey Whitaker

P: +1 (210) 477-8457

E: lindsey.whitaker@frost.com

About Percepto

Percepto is the market leader of on-site autonomous drone solutions for critical infrastructures and industrial sites. Operating with no need for human intervention, Percepto's autonomous Sparrow drones perform multi missions, around the clock. The solution is ideally suited to any large-scale enterprises looking to increase productivity, improve security and reduce safety risks and operational costs. Organizations using the Percepto solution are better aware of events taking place, allowing them to be proactive and more efficient in addressing risks and operational needs. The Percepto Solution is currently in use around the world including Enel in Europe, as well as a number of Fortune 500 organizations.

info@percepto.co

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/percepto-lauded-by-frost--sullivan-for-accelerating-clients-decision-making-with-its-emerging-technology-led-autonomous-drone-solution-301047190.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan





Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2020/29/c8261.html