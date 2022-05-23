What Percentage Of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) Shares Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGE.A) can tell us which group is most powerful. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Village Super Market is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$322m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about Village Super Market.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Village Super Market?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

Village Super Market already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Village Super Market's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Village Super Market. The company's largest shareholder is Steven Crystal, with ownership of 9.6%. The second and third largest shareholders are Estate of James Sumas and Robert Sumas, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 8.2%. Robert Sumas, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Vice Chairman.

We did some more digging and found that 9 of the top shareholders account for roughly 51% of the register, implying that along with larger shareholders, there are a few smaller shareholders, thereby balancing out each others interests somewhat.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. We're not picking up on any analyst coverage of the stock at the moment, so the company is unlikely to be widely held.

Insider Ownership Of Village Super Market

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in Village Super Market, Inc.. It has a market capitalization of just US$322m, and insiders have US$101m worth of shares in their own names. It is great to see insiders so invested in the business. It might be worth checking if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 17% stake in Village Super Market. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

It seems that Private Companies own 8.2%, of the Village Super Market stock. It might be worth looking deeper into this. If related parties, such as insiders, have an interest in one of these private companies, that should be disclosed in the annual report. Private companies may also have a strategic interest in the company.

