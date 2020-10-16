What Percentage Of Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI) Shares Do Insiders Own?

If you want to know who really controls Ultralife Corporation (NASDAQ:ULBI), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of US$103m, Ultralife is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. In the chart below, we can see that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Ultralife.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Ultralife?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Ultralife already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Ultralife's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Ultralife is not owned by hedge funds. The company's largest shareholder is Bradford Whitmore, with ownership of 32%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 7.1% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 5.4% by the third-largest shareholder. Furthermore, CEO Michael Popielec is the owner of 1.7% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 52% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

