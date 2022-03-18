What Percentage Of SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited (ASX:SHA) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of AU$175m, SHAPE Australia is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about SHAPE Australia.

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SHAPE Australia?

Institutional investors often avoid companies that are too small, too illiquid or too risky for their tastes. But it's unusual to see larger companies without any institutional investors.

There are many reasons why a company might not have any institutions on the share registry. It may be hard for institutions to buy large amounts of shares, if liquidity (the amount of shares traded each day) is low. If the company has not needed to raise capital, institutions might lack the opportunity to build a position. It is also possible that fund managers don't own the stock because they aren't convinced it will perform well. SHAPE Australia's earnings and revenue track record (below) may not be compelling to institutional investors -- or they simply might not have looked at the business closely.

SHAPE Australia is not owned by hedge funds. Biramont Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 18% of shares outstanding. In comparison, the second and third largest shareholders hold about 14% and 12% of the stock. Gerard McMahon, who is the third-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Member of the Board of Directors. Furthermore, CEO Peter Marix-Evans is the owner of 1.6% of the company's shares.

On looking further, we found that 50% of the shares are owned by the top 4 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of SHAPE Australia

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

It seems that insiders own more than half the SHAPE Australia Corporation Limited stock. This gives them a lot of power. So they have a AU$97m stake in this AU$175m business. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

With a 17% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over SHAPE Australia. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Private Company Ownership

We can see that Private Companies own 28%, of the shares on issue. It's hard to draw any conclusions from this fact alone, so its worth looking into who owns those private companies. Sometimes insiders or other related parties have an interest in shares in a public company through a separate private company.

Next Steps:

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for SHAPE Australia that you should be aware of.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

