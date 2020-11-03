What Percentage Of IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in IDT Corporation (NYSE:IDT) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Institutions often own shares in more established companies, while it's not unusual to see insiders own a fair bit of smaller companies. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

IDT is a smaller company with a market capitalization of US$243m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions own shares in the company. We can zoom in on the different ownership groups, to learn more about IDT.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About IDT?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

IDT already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at IDT's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

It looks like hedge funds own 6.9% of IDT shares. That catches my attention because hedge funds sometimes try to influence management, or bring about changes that will create near term value for shareholders. Howard Jonas is currently the company's largest shareholder with 31% of shares outstanding. Renaissance Technologies Corp. is the second largest shareholder owning 6.9% of common stock, and Dimensional Fund Advisors L.P. holds about 5.5% of the company stock. Furthermore, CEO Samuel Jonas is the owner of 4.3% of the company's shares.

Our research also brought to light the fact that roughly 53% of the company is controlled by the top 5 shareholders suggesting that these owners wield significant influence on the business.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

