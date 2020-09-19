What Percentage Of Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Every investor in Euroz Limited (ASX:EZL) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

With a market capitalization of AU$173m, Euroz is a small cap stock, so it might not be well known by many institutional investors. Taking a look at our data on the ownership groups (below), it seems that institutional investors have not yet purchased much of the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Euroz.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Euroz?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

Less than 5% of Euroz is held by institutional investors. This suggests that some funds have the company in their sights, but many have not yet bought shares in it. So if the company itself can improve over time, we may well see more institutional buyers in the future. It is not uncommon to see a big share price rise if multiple institutional investors are trying to buy into a stock at the same time. So check out the historic earnings trajectory, below, but keep in mind it's the future that counts most.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Euroz. Because actions speak louder than words, we consider it a good sign when insiders own a significant stake in a company. In Euroz's case, its Senior Key Executive, Jay Hughes, is the largest shareholder, holding 8.5% of shares outstanding. Andrew McKenzie is the second largest shareholder owning 8.5% of common stock, and Ice Cold Investments Pty Ltd holds about 6.9% of the company stock. Interestingly, the second-largest shareholder, Andrew McKenzie is also Chief Executive Officer, again, pointing towards strong insider ownership amongst the company's top shareholders.

