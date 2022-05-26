What Percentage Of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) Shares Do Insiders Own?

Simply Wall St
·4 min read

A look at the shareholders of Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a company grows, institutions will increase their ownership. Conversely, insiders often decrease their ownership over time. I generally like to see some degree of insider ownership, even if only a little. As Nassim Nicholas Taleb said, 'Don’t tell me what you think, tell me what you have in your portfolio.

Caspian Sunrise is not a large company by global standards. It has a market capitalization of UK£92m, which means it wouldn't have the attention of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutional investors have bought into the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Caspian Sunrise.

Check out our latest analysis for Caspian Sunrise

ownership-breakdown
ownership-breakdown

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Caspian Sunrise?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

We can see that Caspian Sunrise does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This implies the analysts working for those institutions have looked at the stock and they like it. But just like anyone else, they could be wrong. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at Caspian Sunrise's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Caspian Sunrise is not owned by hedge funds. Looking at our data, we can see that the largest shareholder is the CEO Kuat Oraziman with 38% of shares outstanding. With 10% and 3.5% of the shares outstanding respectively, Daehan New Pharm Co., Ltd. and Abai Kalmyrzayev are the second and third largest shareholders.

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 52% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Insider Ownership Of Caspian Sunrise

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

I generally consider insider ownership to be a good thing. However, on some occasions it makes it more difficult for other shareholders to hold the board accountable for decisions.

Our information suggests that insiders own more than half of Caspian Sunrise plc. This gives them effective control of the company. That means they own UK£53m worth of shares in the UK£92m company. That's quite meaningful. Most would be pleased to see the board is investing alongside them. You may wish todiscover (for free) if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 23% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Caspian Sunrise. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

Public Company Ownership

We can see that public companies hold 11% of the Caspian Sunrise shares on issue. This may be a strategic interest and the two companies may have related business interests. It could be that they have de-merged. This holding is probably worth investigating further.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for Caspian Sunrise that you should be aware of.

Of course this may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free free list of interesting companies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CFL delivers 'final' amended contract proposal to its players

    Commissioner Randy Ambrosie and the CFL have put the CFL Players' Association back on the clock. Ambrosie said Tuesday the league tabled a final amended collective bargaining agreement to the players Monday night, a deal that will remain on the table until midnight ET on Thursday. He added the new contract addressed the biggest concerns the CFLPA membership had with the previous proposal: the implementation of a ratification bonus and changing the Canadian ratio. Ambrosie said the amended offer

  • Bo Bichette's two home runs lift Toronto Blue Jays over Cincinnati Reds 3-1

    TORONTO — Alek Manoah had the best outing of his season on Saturday afternoon, allowing just one run over eight innings. The Toronto Blue Jays pitcher wanted more though, and thought he deserved a chance at a complete game since he had only thrown 83 pitches. Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo disagreed. The two had an animated conversation in Toronto's dugout as closer Jordan Romano came out of the bullpen, with pitching coach Pete Walker trying to smooth things over between Manoah and Montoyo.

  • US Soccer Hall of Fame inductees praise equal pay agreement

    FRISCO, Texas. (AP) — Shannon Boxx, Christie Pearce Rampone and Linda Hamilton all celebrated this week's landmark equal pay agreement with U.S. Soccer as the three women were enshrined Saturday in the National Soccer Hall of Fame. "As the women’s national team, we have always known we have a greater responsibility than just winning games. The newest contract is a testament to the work the past and the present players have done off the field," Boxx said. “As a Black athlete, I also felt the resp

  • Oilers overcome Mike Smith's brutal blunder in Game 4 victory vs. Flames

    After a humiliating gaffe from Mike Smith, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins quickly bailed out his netminder to lift the Oilers to a win in Game 4.

  • Panthers coach denies players were at strip club until 3 a.m. on playoff game day

    Andrew Brunette shot down the report that several of his players were at a strip club deep into the night after losing Game 3 to the Lightning.

  • Canada's Katie Vincent picks up canoe sprint World Cup silver medal

    Canoe sprinter Katie Vincent of Mississauga, Ont., opened her World Cup season tying for a silver medal in the women's C1 200-metre A final on Sunday in Racice, Czech Republic. The reigning world champion crossed the finish line in 45.19 seconds along with Wenjun Lin of China behind winner Yarisleidis Duboys of Cuba (45.08). Edmonton's Sophia Jensen was sixth of nine finishers in 46.12. Vincent is preparing to defend her world title at this year's event Aug. 3-7 in Dartmouth, N.S. "I really feel

  • PGA Championship winner Justin Thomas will compete in RBC Canadian Open

    Justin Thomas, who on Sunday claimed his second major title with a playoff win at the PGA Championship, has committed to play in the upcoming RBC Canadian Open. The national men's golf championship has been cancelled the past two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but will return on June 9-12 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club in Toronto. Thomas, ranked No. 5 in the world, will join an impressive field that includes defending Canadian Open champion and world No. 7 Rory McIlroy, world No.

  • Lehkonen scores two as Avalanche beat Blues 5-2

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Artturi Lehkonen scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped 29 shots and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 5-2 in Game 3 of their second-round series Saturday night. Logan O'Connor, Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored as the Avalanche to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series. Colorado improved to 3-0 on the road in the postseason. Ryan O'Reilly had a goal and an assist, and Colton Parayko also scored for the Blues. Jordan Binnington started in goal for St. Loui

  • Women's hockey team at Montreal CEGEP saved after renowned program put on ice

    The past two weeks have been an emotional rollercoaster for 19-year-old Mégan Miron, but she's riding a high now that her women's hockey team at CEGEP de Saint-Laurent has been saved. The official player count on the team's roster now stands at 18, the threshold for the resumption of the program. "I'm happy I'm going to be back on the ice and that I don't have to cut my career," said Morin, 19. The elite hockey player, who's played three seasons with the Patriotes, believed her competitive caree

  • Lightning serving up a lesson to state-rival Panthers

    Tampa Bay has put on a masterclass of winning hockey in the postseason, pushing the Presidents' Trophy Panthers to the brink with three consecutive wins.

  • Kadri has hat trick, Avs beat Blues 6-3 to take 3-1 lead

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nazem Kadri had the last laugh. Kadri scored three goals, including two during a four-goal second period barrage, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 on Monday night to take a 3-1 lead in their Western Conference series. Kadri’s outburst came after he received racist death threats on social media following a first-period collision with Blues goalie Jordan Binnington in Game 3 on Saturday night. “I wanted to come out tonight and really put a mark on this game,

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Nugent-Hopkins scores twice, Oilers survive Smith's blunder to grab 3-1 series lead

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has suffered through plenty of heartache in the Alberta capital. The top pick at the 2011 draft missed the playoffs in seven of his first eight NHL seasons as the Edmonton Oilers repeatedly fumbled and bumbled their way through what must have felt like a never-ending rebuild. After a stunning turn of events midway through Tuesday's third period that could have heaped more pain on a once-proud franchise dreaming of a return to glory, its longest-serving player rose

  • Blues' Jordan Binnington knocked out of Game 3 after Nazem Kadri collision

    Avs forward Nazem Kadri went hard to the net puck before colliding with a Blues d-man and barrelling into Binnington, who left hobbling and didn't return.

  • Even French President Macron tried to convince Mbappé to stay at PSG

    The 23-year-old athlete shocked the football world when he revealed he would not be transferring to Real Madrid, after months of negotiations, and it took a whole lot of convincing for him to stay in Paris.

  • 'No comment' to Kadri abuse speaks volumes for NHL

    When asked to react to the abuse directed at Nazem Kadri, St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube could only manage 'no comment', speaking volumes for how the NHL in general tries to keep the focus on the ice when more serious things are going on off it.&nbsp;

  • Which star injury looms larger in the Avalanche-Blues series?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the implications after Samuel Girard and Jordan Binnington were injured in Game 3.

  • Jansen, Guerrero homer, Blue Jays beat Cardinals 8-1

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Danny Jansen hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. also went deep and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-1 on Tuesday night. Kevin Gausman (4-3) threw six scoreless innings with eight strikeouts and no walks. He allowed four hits and beat the Cardinals for the first time in eight appearances. Toronto split the two-game series and ended the Cardinals' winning streak at four. Jordan Hicks (1-4) pitched three-plus innings in his first career

  • Irishman wins Blue Nose marathon as Halifax race returns to Victoria Day weekend

    Sweat, hard work and maybe a little Irish luck helped propel the 2022 Blue Nose Marathon winner over the finish line. On Sunday, the 19th Blue Nose Marathon returned to the streets of Halifax for its first regular Victoria Day weekend since the pandemic began. The event was held in November last year. Running his first Blue Nose, Nathan Ryan O'Hehir won the marathon handily, finishing in a time of two hours, 42 minutes and 47 seconds. "That was the hardest race I've ever done," Ryan O'Hehir said