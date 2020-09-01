What Percentage Of Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSE:AHC) Shares Do Insiders Own?

A look at the shareholders of Apollo Healthcare Corp. (TSE:AHC) can tell us which group is most powerful. Insiders often own a large chunk of younger, smaller, companies while huge companies tend to have institutions as shareholders. I quite like to see at least a little bit of insider ownership. As Charlie Munger said 'Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome.

Apollo Healthcare is a smaller company with a market capitalization of CA$205m, so it may still be flying under the radar of many institutional investors. Our analysis of the ownership of the company, below, shows that institutions don't own shares in the company. Let's delve deeper into each type of owner, to discover more about Apollo Healthcare.

View our latest analysis for Apollo Healthcare

ownership-breakdown More

What Does The Lack Of Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Apollo Healthcare?

Small companies that are not very actively traded often lack institutional investors, but it's less common to see large companies without them.

There are multiple explanations for why institutions don't own a stock. The most common is that the company is too small relative to funds under management, so the institution does not bother to look closely at the company. On the other hand, it's always possible that professional investors are avoiding a company because they don't think it's the best place for their money. Institutional investors may not find the historic growth of the business impressive, or there might be other factors at play. You can see the past revenue performance of Apollo Healthcare, for yourself, below.

earnings-and-revenue-growth More

It would appear that 17% of Apollo Healthcare shares are controlled by hedge funds. That's interesting, because hedge funds can be quite active and activist. Many look for medium term catalysts that will drive the share price higher. The company's CEO Richard Wachsberg is the largest shareholder with 23% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 23% and 17%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

After doing some more digging, we found that the top 3 shareholders collectively control more than half of the company's shares, implying that they have considerable power to influence the company's decisions.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. Our information suggests that there isn't any analyst coverage of the stock, so it is probably little known.

Story continues