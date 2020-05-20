Twitter Users Slam Pepsi Soda Ad That Promotes COVID-19 Testing Site

A Pepsi-sponsored poster promoting a COVID-19 testing site at a Walmart in Orlando, Florida, is leaving a bad taste in a lot of people’s mouths.

That’s because the poster prominently features Pepsi branding including the soda’s current motto, “That’s what I like.”

But a lot of people apparently didn’t like it, based on the Twitter reaction to this photo of the poster:

What absolute dystopian hell world are we living in. pic.twitter.com/Srnot6ZUji — Firr (@Firr) May 20, 2020

Although there is value in letting people know where they can get tested, Pepsi’s insistence on corporate branding left many people feeling as flat as a soda set out in the sun for two hours.

Covid-19, brought to you by Pepsi cola. — Dragoneer (@Dragoneer) May 20, 2020

Everything about this is just so bad. The implied Pepsi sponsorship, the suggestion we're supposed to memorize Walmart store codes... — Simon Fox (@fawksnews) May 20, 2020

Irony of a soda drink which is unhealthy itself possibly aiding in more death related to obesity than this virus sponsoring a health service is not lost on me. — Pop's Marlboro Cigarettes 🇺🇸 🇻🇳 (@vintageCRTs) May 20, 2020

One person snarkily rewrote the poster to make it more accurate.

This public health billboard brought to you by 55g of sugar per 16 oz. While you’re at Walmart, buy some in mass quantities! — Area Man, Ph.D. ⚗ (@PnBallWizard57) May 20, 2020

Others feared it might be the start of a trend.

Man it’s so sad how people sell out



This tweet was brought to you by Reebok — Jason Martinez (@Peace_Unleashed) May 20, 2020

Some were confused by the poster’s wording.

I thought it said: "Tasting Site" — ค(𝗢ᆺ𝗢ค 𝓚𝓪𝔃𝓾𝓷𝔂𝓪 | 𝚅𝚎𝚛𝚒𝚏𝚒𝚎𝚍 🅨 (@Kazuyalegrey) May 20, 2020

Others found the poster ominous for other reasons.

Walmart #908 sounds threatening like why the hell does numbering a Walmart make it so ominous — holly cant stop scooby doing the #ScoobDance (@inkedburger) May 20, 2020

But at least one person joked the brand messaging was appropriate.

Well, COVID does knock out your taste buds, so I guess that works out — Megan Stumph-Turner (@kc_megs) May 20, 2020

Pepsico and Walmart did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

