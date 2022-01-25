Pepsi responds to boycott calls over its donation to Texas GOP, supporters of abortion ban

People on social media are calling to boycott Pepsi over a report that found the company donated to Texas Republican lawmakers who supported the state's abortion ban. But Pepsi disputes the claims regarding when the donation was made.

Texas' ban is the strictest in the nation and allows private citizens to sue individuals who assist women in obtaining abortions after the first six weeks of pregnancy.

The report came from the site Popular Information, a progressive news outlet, and claims that PepsiCo donated $15,000 to the Texas GOP on Aug. 5, 2021.

The funds would go toward the reelection campaigns of Republicans in the state legislature, such as Gov. Greg Abbott and Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, according to Popular Information.

PepsiCo responded to USA TODAY saying that the donations were actually made in August 2020 and supported political convention costs, far before the abortion ban was put in place. PepsiCo also pointed out that it donated to conventions for both Democrats and Republicans. More specifically, it donated $15,000 to the Republican Party and $25,000 to the Democratic Party.

Abbot and Patrick did not immediately respond to phone requests to comment.

Texas doctor performs abortion: Texas abortion law critics are targeting these corporate donors and Texas-based companies

PepsiCo is not the largest corporate donor by far.

Corporate Accountability Action (CAA), another progressive site, reported that Dallas-based telecom company AT&T donated more than $645,000 over the past two years to nearly 22 lawmakers who sponsored the measure. Time Warner Cable/Charter Communications donated $523,661, and NBC Universal gave $88,000 to the primary sponsors in Texas, CAA reported.

Despite their support of GOP lawmakers, PepsiCo has in the past supported and lobbied for progressive causes.

In 2019, PepsiCo was among the companies warning Texas lawmakers away from ordinance bans that would place the LGBT community at risk, according to Bloomberg Law.

Michelle Shen is a Money & Tech Digital Reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her @michelle_shen10 on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pepsi issues statement amid boycott about its role in abortion ban