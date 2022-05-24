Pepsi Confirms It’s Exiting Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsorship After 10 Years

The NFL is in search of a new sponsor for the Super Bowl halftime show. After 10 years, Pepsi will no longer be attaching its name to the performance.

On Tuesday, the NFL and Pepsi reached an agreement to extend its partnership, after its previous deal came to an end this year. While Pepsi will continue to be a partner of the NFL, the brand no longer plans to sponsor the halftime show.

“The brand’s decision to leave the Halftime Show is the first move in its much larger strategic shift to bring unprecedented music and entertainment experiences to fans – where they are now, and where they will be in the future,” Pepsi said in a statement to TheWrap. “As entertainment evolves, and the way people consume music changes, Pepsi is intent on showing up and showing out, to guarantee the level of access and engaging experiences fans have come to expect from the brand.”

Pepsi has sponsored some huge Super Bowl halftime performances over the last decade. Most recently, February’s Super Bowl LVI halftime performance united Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Eminem and 50 Cent.

In previous years, the Pepsi-sponsored performances have featured Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Shakira and Jennifer Lopez, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake, Madonna and Beyoncé.

While Pepsi will no longer be sponsoring the halftime show, the brand will continue to be an overall sponsor of the NFL. Now, the search is on for a new brand to sponsor the event.

“The Super Bowl Halftime performance has grown to become the most talked about musical event of the year and delivers what advertisers most crave — aggregating a massive live audience,” an NFL statement provided to TheWrap read. “As you would expect, we’ve received an incredible amount of interest from the marketplace and look forward to announcing a new partner.”