Pep's new-look Champions League quest

Pep Guardiola is one of the most decorated managers in the game.

He has won the Champions League on three occasions, twice with Barcelona in 2009 and 2011, and with Manchester City in 2023.

City have reached at least the quarter-finals in seven successive seasons.

Guardiola tended to go hard early in the old group stage, which would mean there were 'dead' games towards the end of a four-team group.

The new format is different. City will be looking to secure a top-eight spot, which would mean they avoid a play-off and two extra games in February.

However, will they push to secure a top-two berth, which would mean they avoid the other side that finishes in the top two until the final?

Guardiola will get a chance to talk through his strategy when he speaks to the media this lunchtime.

