Pepperjam's Latest Open API Integration Powers Limitless Discovery and Recruitment of Influencers for Marketers on Ascend(TM) Affiliate Marketing Lifecycle Cloud Platform

Combined enterprise-grade solution creates industry's first outcome-based influencer solution for growth marketers

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2020 / Pepperjam, a leader in affiliate marketing technology and services, today announced the first of several highly anticipated fully integrated API partnerships with leading all-in-one influencer discovery marketing platforms. The white-label integrations empower marketers leveraging Pepperjam's Ascend™ Platform to swiftly discover and recruit influencers into custom-curated affiliate marketing programs at scale. The automated solution is fully integrated into Pepperjam's AscendTM Affiliate Cloud, and immediately gives marketers direct access to an ecosystem of over a quarter of a million unique influencers.

The integration follows Pepperjam's recent release of a new set of capabilities to enhance the platform's market-leading partner discovery and activation solution, opening up even wider access to a diverse supply of prospective partners representing categories from traditional content, creators, as well as traditional affiliate marketing publishers. These platform enhancements deliver greater visibility and control over the overall recruitment workflow through attribute driven search and filtering capabilities to identify and activate right-fit partners.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"With these integrations, we have made it seamless for our marketers to discover and recruit high-quality, diverse influencers to their affiliate programs. Our product roadmap and partnership strategy are firmly anchored in our commitment to assist our marketers with diversifying their affiliate program partner composition and improving the overall quality of their customer acquisition," said Pepperjam CEO Matt Gilbert. "For the first time, marketers will have access to a high-quality and diverse supply of influencers to recruit to their affiliate programs directly from their affiliate technology platform. Combined with flexible commissioning rules and attribution to ensure influencers are fairly compensated for their role in the buyer journey, open attribution APIs to enable the transparent measurement of the channel's incrementality, and comprehensive always-on brand safety and fraud prevention, the addition of the influencer database to the Pepperjam Ascend Platform represents a step function improvement for brands looking to expand the role influencers play in their overall marketing strategy and establish a proving ground for future brand ambassadors."

Story continues

"As a fast-growing lifestyle brand that prioritizes content over coupons in our affiliate program, the partner discovery and activation capabilities offered by Pepperjam represent exactly the type of innovation the affiliate category has been waiting for. Growth marketers desperately need a subsidy to high-cost acquisition channels like paid social and with the ability to automate and scale diverse performance partnerships, Pepperjam has moved the category measurably closer to delivering on that need. We're excited to take advantage of the solution," said Chris Moynihan, Digital Marketing Director, Alo Yoga.

About Pepperjam

Pepperjam is a performance marketing solutions provider powering growth for marketers seeking a scaled alternative to their primary sales and marketing channels. Ascend™, Pepperjam's cloud-based affiliate marketing lifecycle platform, delivers the category's only fully integrated partner discovery, recruitment, tracking, payment and brand safety solution. Powering over $1B in gross merchandise sales and supported by a comprehensive managed service solution including the category's only in-housing practice, Pepperjam is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pa. and retains offices in NYC, Santa Cruz and Wilkes-Barre. Pepperjam is a portfolio company of Banneker Partners and the Permira Funds. More at https://www.pepperjam.com.

SOURCE: Pepperjam





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/590362/Pepperjams-Latest-Open-API-Integration-Powers-Limitless-Discovery-and-Recruitment-of-Influencers-for-Marketers-on-AscendTM-Affiliate-Marketing-Lifecycle-Cloud-Platform



