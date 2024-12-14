Pepperdine visits Hooks and New Mexico

Pepperdine Waves (5-3) at New Mexico Lobos (5-5)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico hosts Pepperdine after Destinee Hooks scored 27 points in New Mexico's 68-60 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

The Lobos have gone 5-3 at home. New Mexico has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Waves are 2-3 in road games. Pepperdine is 2-1 in games decided by 10 points or more.

New Mexico makes 44.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Pepperdine has allowed to its opponents (36.5%). Pepperdine averages 63.0 points per game, 2.5 fewer than the 65.5 New Mexico allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hooks is scoring 18.5 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Lobos.

Ella Brubaker is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Waves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press