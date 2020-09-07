Pepper the talking robot to be sent into care homes to chat with lonely residents

Talking robots will be sent into care homes to chat with lonely pensioners and relieve pressure on staff, it has been announced.

Marketed as the world’s first social humanoid robot able to recognise faces and basic human emotions, “Pepper” stands 1.2m tall and has a number of human characteristics.

Its eyes move, its arms can gesture and it can understand as many as 15 languages, while the touch screen on its chest displays content to highlight messages and support speech.

After some initial programming the robot can learn about the interests and backgrounds of care home residents, which allows them to initiate basic conversations, play residents’ favourite music, and offer practical help including medicine reminders.

An international trial found they boosted mental health and reduced loneliness in older people, and Vic Rayner, the executive director of the National Care Forum, which represents charitable care providers said robots offer key additions to how care is delivered.

The trial, held in the UK and Japan, found that older adults in care homes who interacted with the robots for up to 18 hours across two weeks had a significant improvement in their mental health.

Advinia Healthcare, one of the largest providers of dementia care in the UK, said it was “working towards implementing this into routine care of vulnerable people to reduce anxiety and loneliness and provide continuity of care”.

Each robot costs around £19,000, about £1,000 more than the average salary of a care worker in south-east England.

“In the UK alone, 15,000 people are over 100 years of age and this figure will only increase,” said Irena Papadopoulos, a professor of transcultural health and nursing at the University of Middlesex. “Socially assistive, intelligent robots for older people could relieve some pressures in hospitals and care homes.

"No one is talking about replacing humans – the evaluation demonstrates that we are a long way from doing that – but it also reveals that robots could support existing care systems. While results demonstrate that our experimental robot was more culturally competent to users, they also reveal that there is room for improvement.”

Vic Rayner, the executive director of the National Care Forum, which represents charitable care providers, said: “Robots in social care should not be seen as part of a frightening futuristic vision. They offer key additions to how care is delivered that need to be explored further and understood.

"Covid-19 has shown us that rather than being a sector which does not understand technology, it is in fact one that is ripe to explore how technology can improve efficiency, support data flow and enhance communication with families and loved ones.”