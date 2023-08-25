Pepper Money (ASX:PPM) Has Announced That Its Dividend Will Be Reduced To A$0.035

Pepper Money Limited's (ASX:PPM) dividend is being reduced from last year's payment covering the same period to A$0.035 on the 12th of October. The yield is still above the industry average at 5.4%.

Pepper Money's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, Pepper Money's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to fall by 4.6% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could be 35%, which we consider to be quite comfortable, with most of the company's earnings left over to grow the business in the future.

Pepper Money Is Still Building Its Track Record

It's not possible for us to make a backward looking judgement just based on a short payment history. This doesn't mean that the company can't pay a good dividend, but just that we want to wait until it can prove itself.

We Could See Pepper Money's Dividend Growing

Dividends have been going in the wrong direction, so we definitely want to see a different trend in the earnings per share. Pepper Money has impressed us by growing EPS at 8.1% per year over the past three years. Pepper Money definitely has the potential to grow its dividend in the future with earnings on an uptrend and a low payout ratio.

Our Thoughts On Pepper Money's Dividend

Overall, we think that Pepper Money could make a reasonable income stock, even though it did cut the dividend this year. While the payout ratios are a good sign, we are less enthusiastic about the company's dividend record. The payment isn't stellar, but it could make a decent addition to a dividend portfolio.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. To that end, Pepper Money has 2 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about. Is Pepper Money not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

