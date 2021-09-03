Peppa Pig Trolls Kanye West for Getting Better Album Rating in Deleted Tweet

The world of hip-hop thrives on feuds between artists, who then write diss tracks to bring the other person down. Remember the beef between Eminem and Machine Gun Kelly, or the fatal Tupac Shakur and Notorious B.I.G. feud of the east and west coast rappers in US? But never would a Hip Hop artist imagine that they will be trolled by a cartoon character. However, this is exactly what happened when British anthropomorphic cartoon character, Peppa Pig posted a tweet, which was later deleted.

In its tweet, Peppa Pig trolled American hip-hop artist Kanye West for getting a better album rating by Pitchfork, the music publication. Peppa quote tweeted a post that shared a screenshot of the Pitchfork ratings of Kanye’s latest album Donda, next to its own album Peppa’s Adventures: The Album. Donda had received a rating of 6.0, while Peppa’s album received a rating of 6.5 by the American music publication.

Commenting on this, Peppa took a jibe at Kanye and his over-the-top promotional event to launch Donda. The now-deleted tweet read, “Peppe didn’t need to host listening parties in Mercedes Benz Stadium to that .5.” The mic drop statement certainly created a buzz among the hip-hop fans on social media, who made sure that they took a screenshot of the epic tweet before it was lost in the annals of hip-hop history.

Imagine being Kanye and getting dragged on Twitter by Peppa Pig like 💀💀💀💀💀 — Cocktopath Traveler (@KharloKong) September 2, 2021

I’d just like to let everyone know that Peppa Pig earned a higher Pitchfork rating than Kanye. pic.twitter.com/cT70gXU17y — jamey. (@_JameyPaula) August 31, 2021

It is true that Kanye went above and beyond to launch his seventh studio album. In late July, Kanye had conducted a listening party for his new album at the stadium, despite the fact that it was not complete. The Grammy award-winning artist moved the release date from July 23 to August 29 and was living in the stadium as he continued work on the album. The stadium was significant for Kanye because it is located near Morris Brown College, where his mother Donda West taught for nearly two decades. The launch event of Kanye’s album also saw his former wife Kim Kardashian showing up in a Balenciaga Haute Couture wedding dress.

Kanye has not yet reacted to the shade that was thrown at him by the cartoon character.

