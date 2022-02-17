Peppa Pig Theme Park at Legoland Florida is opening soon: Take a sneak peek at the new attraction

WINTER HAVEN – The rides were all running, live shows were holding dress rehearsals, the water at the splash pad was turned on and hot food items were served at the eatery as Legoland Florida showed off its newest attraction, the Peppa Pig Theme Park, on Wednesday.

The park's grand opening is Feb. 24, but Legoland gave a sneak peek to media to show what visitors can expect when they arrive.

The attraction is based on an English television show featuring Peppa Pig, her younger brother George and other family members and friends. Each episode reflects the lives of youngsters, including stories about going to school, visiting relatives and playing. The show first aired in 2004 and is broadcast in more than 180 countries.

“Now, with the Peppa Pig Theme Park, they can see that television show come to life, see the other family members and storylines in the show,” said Rex Jackson, park president and managing director of Peppa Pig Theme Park and Legoland Resorts North America.

Peppa Pig and her brother, George, entertain guests during a media day preview before the Feb. 24 grand opening of Peppa Pig theme park at Legoland in Winter Haven, Florida on Wednesday Feb. 16, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

LEGOLAND: Legoland announces Peppa Pig Theme Park's Florida opening date, ticket pricing

Rides, shows and more geared toward younger visitors

The park offers rides, live shows and a splash pad geared toward younger visitors, among other offerings for families of preschoolers.

“Peppa Pig Theme Park really cements our positioning with those preschool kids because that’s who Peppa Pig Theme Park is going to primarily appeal to,” Jacksonsaid. “So it is complementing our overall resort destination to become a true multiday destination.”

Peppa Pig and her brother, George, entertain guests during a media day preview before the Feb. 24 grand opening of Peppa Pig theme park at Legoland in Winter Haven Fl. Wednesday February 16, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

WANT TO LIVE IN A THEME PARK?: New master-planned communities will let Disney fans 'be part of Disney all of the time'

The most popular sample ride by the media was Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, featuring a red car driven by Peppa's father in the show.

“The roller coaster is not a roller coaster that you might find at other theme parks,” Jackson said. “It's been designed to be a child’s first roller coaster experience, but what we did do is give it a heavy layer of theming with Daddy Pig and a character and storyline they know from the Peppa Pig show.”

Story continues

The ride has a 36-inch height minimum and guests under 42 inches tall must ride with someone 14 years or older.

Other rides include Peppa Pig’s balloon ride and Grandad Dog’s pirate boat.

Daddy Pig's Roller Coaster at Peppa Pig Theme Park during a media day preview before the Feb. 24 grand opening of Peppa Pig theme park at Legoland in Winter Haven Fl. Wednesday February 16, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

THEME PARK MASK POLICIES: The mask policy at Disney World, Disneyland is changing for vaccinated guests

Accessibility for guests

With accessibility in mind, Peppa Pig Theme Park is partnering with The International Board of Credentialing and Continuing Education Standards to open as a certified autism center.

To earn the accreditation, the park conducted staff-wide autism sensitivity and awareness training and co-developed a sensory guide that reviews every attraction and offers details on how they may affect children with sensory processing issues, according to a press release.

A comprehensive accessibility guide and the sensory guide are available at guest services or online at PeppaPigThemePark.com/Florida.

How much do Peppa Pig Theme Park tickets cost?

Families can purchase single-day discounted tickets for $30.99 by purchasing online. Single-day tickets will be $34.99 if purchased on the date of arrival, a press release said. Admission to Peppa Pig Theme Park can also be bundled with admission to Legoland Florida Theme Park as a two-park, two-day ticket, starting at $134.99 when purchased online in advance.

Grampy Rabbit's Dinosaur Adventure at Peppa Pig Theme Park during a media day preview before the Feb. 24 grand opening of Peppa Pig theme park at Legoland in Winter Haven Fl. Wednesday February 16, 2022. ERNST PETERS/ THE LEDGER

A limited number of Peppa Pig Theme Park annual passes are on sale for $74.99 plus tax, the release said. The annual pass comes with free parking and discounts on additional admission tickets for a year starting on Feb. 24 or the date of purchase.

Legoland said an early booking incentive gives families a third night free when they book two nights at one of the destination's hotels.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is located within walking distance of the main Legoland Florida Resort on Cypress Gardens Boulevard in Winter Haven, Florida.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Legoland's Peppa Pig Theme Park to open Feb. 24