Peppa Pig Takes Aim At Kanye West Over Their Respective Album Reviews And... Seriously, What?!

Some Twitter shade from a fictional cartoon pig is the latest unexpected twist in Kanye West’s Donda album roll-out.

The road to Donda’s release was an especially long and complicated one, which included several last-minute tweaks, numerous controversial guest stars and mixed reviews when the 27-track album was eventually unveiled.

But despite the various twists and turns, one thing we certainly didn’t expect was Peppa Pig sticking the boot (or should that be trotter?) in.

Earlier this week, Peppa Pig’s Twitter account appeared to take a swipe at Ye, when it shared screengrabs of their respective album review scores on the online music outlet Pitchfork.

Peppa Pig and Kanye West (Photo: Channel 5/Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Referencing the fact that Peppa Pig’s album scored 6.5 while the hit rapper’s only managed a 6, a since-deleted tweet read: “Peppa didn’t need to host listening parties in the Mercedez-Benz stadium to get that .5.”

Although this tweet has since been removed, an additional post alluding to their Pitchfork scores remains up on the official Peppa Pig account.

👑 — Peppa Pig Official (@peppapig) September 1, 2021

Ye – who is currently embroiled in rap beef with fellow musician Drake – is yet to respond to Peppa Pig’s apparent diss.

Donda topped the UK albums chart after its debut last week, becoming his third release to do so after 2007’s Graduation and 2013’s Yeezus.

In addition to his number one album, Ye currently has three tracks in the top 40 right now, including Hurricane at seven and Jail at 11.

Jail faced a backlash after it was released as it features a writing credit from Marilyn Manson, while a remix of the song also includes on Donda has a guest verse from DaBaby.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

