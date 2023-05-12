Eurovision fans stunned as Peppa Pig makes chaotic appearance

Eurovision viewers were left stunned when children’s cartoon character Peppa Pig made an appearance during Thursday night’s semi-final.

The beloved animated preschooler was among the guest stars in attendance at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool.

Peppa brought uttered hilarity to the festivities when they invaded the stage leading a conga line to the sound of Do The Conga by Black Lace as hosts Alesha Dixon, Hannah Waddingham and Ukrainian singer Julia Sanina were preparing to announce the result.

While the chaos unfolded on stage, viewers at home heard commentator Rylan Clark revealing that the cartoon character had taken over his dressing room.

The Radio 2 star exclaimed: “That’s Peppa Pig who now has my dressing room.

“My dressing room was removed today – it used to say Rylan, now [it] says Peppa Pig.”

Peppa Pig’s cameo surprised many (BBC)

Viewers at home took to Twitter in their droves as they weighed in on Peppa Pig’s surprise appearance during Europe’s biggest music contest.

One viewer tweeted: “This Eurovision semi final is bonkers. Peppa Pig doing the conga around the arena.”

“Do we even know why Peppa Pig showed up at Eurovision?” another asked.

A third quipped: “I hope Peppa Pig wins Eurovision, absolute QUEEN.”

Sorry folks, you cannot vote for Peppa Pig #Eurovision2023 pic.twitter.com/3291HHaV50 — BBC Eurovision (@bbceurovision) May 11, 2023

“WHY IS PEPPA AT EUROVISION I just know Mummy Pig hustled real hard to get her there,” a viewer hilariously claimed.

Adding to the hilarity, the BBC’s official Twitter account for the contest made sure folks at home knew Peppa wasn’t a Eurovision act, penning: “Sorry folks, you cannot vote for Peppa Pig.”

Peppa Pig joins Father Christmas, The Wombles and Moominpappa as fictional characters to appear at Eurovision in a non-competing capacity.

The show first aired in 2004 on Channel 5 Milkshake and Nick Jr, and has since become available in more than 180 territories.

The Eurovision Grand Final airs on Saturday, May 13, at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer.