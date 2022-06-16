PepGen Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Recent Corporate Developments

PepGen, Inc
·7 min read
PepGen, Inc
PepGen, Inc

BOSTON, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepGen Inc. (“PepGen”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases, today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

“This has been a year of tremendous growth for PepGen, culminating in our recent transition to a clinical stage company and execution of a successful initial public offering,” stated James McArthur, Ph.D., President and CEO of PepGen. “We are continuing to drive our programs forward, and in April of this year we entered the clinic with PGN-EDO51, our lead program for the treatment of individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to an exon 51 skipping approach. We look forward to reporting safety, pharmacokinetic and exon skipping data from our Phase 1 healthy normal volunteer study of PGN-EDO51 by the end of 2022 – this will be an important milestone in our efforts to advance this therapy for patients in desperate need of more effective treatment options.”

Recent Corporate Highlights

  • In May, PepGen completed an initial public offering, raising $122.9 million in gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses.

  • In April, PepGen dosed the first healthy normal volunteer (HNV) adult male in a Phase 1 clinical trial of PGN-EDO51 for the treatment of individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) who are amenable to an exon 51 skipping approach.

  • In March, PepGen received clearance from Health Canada of its Clinical Trial Application to initiate the Company’s first-in-human trial of PGN-EDO51.

  • PepGen has made several key appointments during recent months, including Laurie Keating as Chair of the Board of Directors; Michelle Mellion, M.D., as Senior Vice President, Head of Clinical Development; Jennifer Cormier as Senior Vice President, Clinical Operations; and Jeffrey Foy, Ph.D. as Vice President, Toxicology.

Anticipated Upcoming Milestones

  • PGN-EDO51: PepGen anticipates presenting safety and tolerability, pharmacokinetic and exon 51 skipping data from a Phase 1 HNV trial of PGN-EDO51 for the treatment of DMD by the end of 2022.

  • PGN-EDODM1: PepGen anticipates submitting an IND application for PGN-EDODM1 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in the first half of 2023 to initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) patients.

  • Additional Pipeline Assets: PepGen expects to report non-human primate (NHP) exon skipping data for PGN-EDO53, the company’s second DMD program for the treatment of exon 53 skipping amenable patients, in the second half of 2022. Additionally, the Company plans to nominate candidates for PGN-EDO45 and PGN-EDO44, which target the exon 45 and exon 44 DMD patient populations respectively, in the second half of 2022.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2022

  • Cash and cash equivalents were $118.9 million as of March 31, 2022, which excludes the proceeds from our IPO in May 2022. The Company expects that current cash and cash equivalents, including net proceeds from the initial public offering, to be sufficient to fund currently planned operating expenses into the first half of 2025.

  • Research and Development expenses were $10.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.5 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in research and development expenses was primarily due to preclinical and manufacturing costs in the lead-up to the Company’s initiation of its Phase 1 HNV trial of EDO51, and preclinical activities for the Company’s earlier-stage assets.

  • General and Administrative expenses were $3.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2021. The increase in general and administrative expenses was primarily due to personnel, legal, and finance-related costs to support public company operations.

  • Net loss was $18.2 million, or $18.94 per share, for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

About PepGen

PepGen Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the next-generation of oligonucleotide therapies with the goal of transforming the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurological diseases. PepGen’s Enhanced Delivery Oligonucleotide, or EDO, platform is founded on over a decade of research and development and leverages cell-penetrating peptides to improve the uptake and activity of conjugated oligonucleotide therapeutics. Using these EDO peptides, we are generating a pipeline of oligonucleotide therapeutic candidates that target the root cause of serious diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will,” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding the expected timing of the presentation of data from the ongoing Phase 1 study of PGN-EDO51, the filing of an IND application for PGN-EDODM1, the reporting of non-human primate data for PGN-EDO53 and the nomination of development candidates; and statements about our clinical and pre-clinical programs, product candidates, expected cash runway, achievement of milestones, and corporate and clinical/pre-clinical strategies.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to that we may fail to successfully complete our Phase 1 trial for EDO51 and pre-clinical studies of other product candidates and obtain required approval before commercialization; our product candidates may not be effective; there may be delays in regulatory approval or changes in regulatory framework that are out of our control; our estimation of addressable markets of our product candidates may be inaccurate; we may fail to timely raise additional required funding; more efficient competitors or more effective competing treatment may emerge; we may be involved in disputes surrounding the use of our intellectual property crucial to our success; we may not be able to attract and retain key employees and qualified personnel; earlier study results may not be predictive of later stage study outcomes; and we are dependent on third-parties for some or all aspects of our product manufacturing, research and preclinical and clinical testing. Additional risks concerning PepGen’s programs and operations are described in its registration statement on Form S-1, which is on file with the SEC, and in its most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. PepGen explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

Investor Contact
Laurence Watts
Gilmartin Group
Laurence@gilmartinir.com

Media Contact
Gwendolyn Schanker
LifeSci Communications
(269) 921-3607
gschanker@lifescicomms.com


Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)

 

 

Three Months Ended
March 31,

 

2022

 

2021

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

Research and development

$

10,707

 

 

$

5,530

 

General and administrative

 

3,186

 

 

 

1,098

 

Total operating expenses

$

13,893

 

 

$

6,628

 

Operating loss

$

(13,893

)

 

$

(6,628

)

Other income (expense)

 

 

 

Interest income

 

9

 

 

 

 

Other income (expense), net

 

58

 

 

 

(8

)

Total other income (expense), net

 

67

 

 

 

(8

)

Net loss before income tax

$

(13,826

)

 

$

(6,636

)

Income tax expense

 

(4,420

)

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(18,246

)

 

$

(6,636

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(18.94

)

 

$

(7.42

)

Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted

 

963,588

 

 

 

894,060

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(unaudited)

 

 

March 31,
2022

 

December 31,
2021

Assets

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

118,854

 

 

$

132,895

 

Other receivables

 

4,574

 

 

 

4,744

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

2,240

 

 

 

2,347

 

Total current assets

$

125,668

 

 

$

139,986

 

Property and equipment, net

 

2,569

 

 

 

636

 

Other assets

 

3,642

 

 

 

3,019

 

Total assets

$

131,879

 

 

$

143,641

 

Liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Accounts payable

$

1,888

 

 

$

3,240

 

Accrued expenses

 

14,234

 

 

 

7,081

 

Total current liabilities

 

16,122

 

 

 

10,321

 

Preferred stock warrant liability

 

168

 

 

 

226

 

Total liabilities

 

16,290

 

 

 

10,547

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Convertible preferred stock

 

165,176

 

 

 

165,176

 

Stockholders’ deficit:

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

 

 

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

2,468

 

 

 

1,653

 

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

 

(57

)

 

 

17

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(51,998

)

 

 

(33,752

)

Total stockholders’ deficit

 

(49,587

)

 

 

(32,082

)

Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock, and stockholders’ deficit

$

131,879

 

 

$

143,641

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Turbide toughs it out in pool to win world title

    MADEIRÃ, Portugal — Don't call Nicolas-Guy Turbide an overnight success. But feel free to call the Quebec City athlete a world champion. Making his fourth career appearance at Madeira, the longtime national team standout finally reached the top of the world championship podium on Wednesday thanks to a triumph in the men’s 100-metre backstroke S13 at the Penteada Olympic Swimming Complex. Turbide claimed silver in his favourite event at last summer’s Paralympic Games in Tokyo and at the 2019 Worl

  • U.S. Open turns focus from Saudi money to golf's toughest test

    BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — The U.S. Open isn't the only American major that has felt like an afterthought, lost among chatter and innuendo about topics unrelated to birdies and bogeys. Golf was no longer the primary concern going into the 1990 PGA Championship at Shoal Creek in Alabama. The club founder had said Shoal Creek would not be pressured into accepting a Black member. Corporate sponsors began to withdraw TV advertising, protests were planned and Shoal Creek extended membership to a Black i

  • Why Andrei Vasilevskiy is the Stanley Cup Final's x-factor

    If there's one big advantage in the Stanley Cup Final, it's the Lightning's Conn Smythe-calibre netminder.

  • Bettman says NHL projected to set revenue record this season

    DENVER (AP) — NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said the league is projecting record revenue this season, an increase he credits to more scoring leading to higher television ratings and more interest in the game. Bettman at his annual state of the league address Wednesday before Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final estimated revenue will surpass $5.2 billion. He said he received information earlier in the afternoon indicating that was a conservative estimate. “We were able to stabilize the business and p

  • Willis opts to retire from Colts, pursue ministry

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Khari Willis found there was more to life than football. So on Tuesday, the Indianapolis Colts' promising 26-year-old starting safety surprised many by retiring to join the ministry. “I am both humbled and excited to pursue the holy call that God has for my life which brings me much joy and purpose,” Willis wrote in his announcement on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support over the years.” Indy seemed to have an inkling Willis considered leaving when it excused him from the

  • Raptors win NBA title: Best postgame comments on 3-year anniversary

    On the 3-year anniversary of the Raptors winning their franchise's first championship, we look back at the comments from Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Kyle Lowry, Nick Nurse and Fred VanVleet from June 13, 2019 after Toronto defeated Golden State in Game 6 of the NBA Finals.

  • Minister St-Onge announces creation of Sport Canada athletes commission

    Canada's sport minister Pascale St-Onge emphasized once again that the athlete voice is critical in changing the sports culture in this country. St-Onge announced a couple of safe-sport initiatives on Sunday, including the creation of an athlete advisory committee within Sport Canada to amplify athlete voices. The minister said participation with the new Office of the Integrity Commissioner (OSIC), which will become operational on Monday, will gradually become mandatory for all national sport or

  • Canada's Aurélie Rivard, Shelby Newkirk capture gold on opening day of Para swimming worlds

    Canadian Paralympic stars Aurélie Rivard and Shelby Newkirk swam to gold on the opening day of the Para Swimming World Championships on Sunday in Madeira, Portugal. Rivard, a 10-time Paralympic medallist, won the S10 women's 50-metre freestyle with a time of 27.65 seconds. The world record holder finished ahead of Colombia's Maria Paula Barrera (28.23) and Australia's Jasmine Greenwood (28.37). Rivard, 26, of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que., won an impressive five medals, including a pair of gold

  • Corey Conners wins Rivermead Cup low Canadian at RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Corey Conners won a trophy at the RBC Canadian Open for the first time of his career. But it's not the one he really wanted. Conners, from Listowel, Ont., fired an 8-under 62 in the final round of the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing sixth on the leaderboard at 12-under par. He was awarded the Rivermead Cup as the lowest Canadian at the national men's championship as Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland won the title for a second time. During the awards ceremony Golf Canada CEO Laurence

  • Canada's Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic, her 11th career pro title

    While Lindsey Weaver-Wright finished her round at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, Canada's Brooke Henderson got ready. Henderson, from Smiths Falls, Ont., held a one-shot lead over the American, but with No. 18 a par-5, the Canadian knew that a playoff was a distinct possibility. Sure enough, Weaver-Wright birdied the hole and forced an extra hole of golf at the LPGA event. Henderson had made the most of her time waiting for Weaver-Wright and gotten prepared. "It was a bit of a long wait, which makes

  • Racing on the edge: Hamelin says short-track and Formula One have similarities

    MONTREAL — Charles Hamelin was a couple of days removed from becoming Canada's most decorated winter Olympian and was on his flight home from Beijing. Connecting to the airplane's Wi-Fi midflight, the first post that popped up on the short-track speedskater's phone was a congratulatory tweet from Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton. Hamelin had raced at the Beijing Olympics in a purple and gold helmet, painted by artist Stacy Glaser, that was both a tribute to his two-year-old daughter Violette

  • Blue Jays starter Ryu to undergo elbow surgery, expected to miss rest of season

    Toronto Blue Jays left-hander Hyun Jin Ryu is expected to miss the rest of the season due to a left elbow injury that will require surgery. General manager Ross Atkins said Dr. Neal ElAttrache will determine during the procedure whether Ryu needs Tommy John surgery or a partial repair of the ulnar collateral ligament. "We were hopeful that there was the potential of a conservative route and weighed the pros and cons of that and ultimately decided that it was best to move forward with the procedu

  • Avalanche must beat two-time champion Lightning to win Cup

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon wouldn’t have it any other way. He and the Colorado Avalanche have stubbed their toe many times in the playoffs over the past several years, never getting past the second round. Now that they’ve broken through to reach the Stanley Cup Final, naturally they need to beat the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to win this core group’s first title. Game 1 is Wednesday night in Denver. "I’m glad we’re playing Tampa,” MacKinnon said Tuesday. “There’s n

  • Nick Taylor threatens but fades in third round of RBC Canadian Open

    TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,

  • Auger-Aliassime suffers shock defeat to world No. 205 in Libema Open semifinals

    'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, Netherlands — Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime is out of the Libema Open grass-court tennis tournament after being upset in the semifinals by Tim van Rijthoven of the Netherlands on Saturday. Van Rijthoven, ranked 196 places lower than world No. 9 Auger-Aliassime in the ATP rankings, denied the Canadian a chance to play for his second Tour win with a 6-3, 1-6, 7-6 (5) victory. The Dutch player broke Auger-Aliassime in the sixth game of the first set to take a 4-2 lead. He held se

  • Golden Knights hire ex-Bruins coach Cassidy

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Bruce Cassidy wasn’t out of a job for long after being hired to coach the Vegas Golden Knights on Tuesday, little more than a week after being fired by the Boston Bruins. Cassidy becomes the Golden Knights’ third coach and replaces Peter DeBoer, who was fired after Vegas missed the playoffs for the first time in its five-year history. Cassidy had a 245-108-46 record and had the Bruins qualify for the playoffs in each of his five-plus seasons after replacing Claude Julien in the

  • NHL Draft: Sabres' biggest needs, top prospects

    When the Buffalo Sabres step onto the ice for the 2022-23 season, they’ll be wielding an exciting mix of youth and talent.

  • Oleksiak withdraws from Canada's swim team for Commonwealth Games

    BUDAPEST, Hungary — Decorated Olympian Penny Oleksiak has withdrawn from Canada's swim team for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England. Swimming Canada announced Oleksiak's withdrawal Wednesday from Budapest, where the Canadian team is preparing for the world aquatic championships. "I am excited to compete at world championships, but after thinking long and hard about the additional commitment of Commonwealth Games I have decided this is the best option long-term to prepare for the 2

  • Curry's 233-game run of 3-pointers ends in NBA Finals

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — For the first time in his career, Stephen Curry couldn't get a 3-pointer to fall in an NBA postseason game. Curry was 0 for 9 behind the arc in the Warriors’ 104-94 victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night. The drought ended a streak of 233 postseason and regular season games in which Curry had made at least one 3-pointer, a run that lasted 3 1/2 years. The most prolific 3-pointer shooter in NBA history was 7 for 22 overall, finishing with

  • Brieske wins first of career, Tigers top Blue Jays 3-1

    DETROIT (AP) — Rookie Beau Brieske pitched into the sixth inning and earned his first major league victory, Víctor Reyes came off the injured list and had three hits and the Detroit Tigers beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 on Saturday. Making his ninth start, the 24-year-old Brieske (1-5) scattered seven hits and didn't issue a walk in 5 2/3 innings. Gregory Soto worked through a jam in the ninth inning and earned his 13th save. Reyes and Eric Haase each scored a run and drove in another. Reyes was