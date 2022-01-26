Pepe Huertas Launches New Spanish TV Content Company Tres Vacas

In a bid to tap into the intense demand for premium Spanish-language content, veteran Spanish entertainment executive Pepe Huertas has launched TV production company, Tres Vacas. He’s joined by seasoned showrunners Pilar Nadal and Felipe Mellizo, creators of such top selling dramatic series as “Águila Roja” (“Red Eagle”) and “Un Paso Adelante” (“One Step Forward”).

The company will focus on creating scripted content for the global audience, drawing on their combined talents, expertise and decades of experience.

“Our aim is to conceive relatable stories capable of engaging with the audience from the first minute, based on in-depth character development that allows us to construct long and strong narrative arcs,” said Huertas, founding partner and managing director of Tres Vacas.

Given the global success of Netflix’s Spanish-language projects, led by “La Casa de Papel” (“Money Heist”) and “Elite,” the Spanish-language market is no longer considered niche and has proven to appeal beyond the nearly 600 million Spanish speakers worldwide.

The company name Tres Vacas (translated to “Three Cows” in English) alludes to the acronym, TV, but it also refers to the alliance of these three entertainment professionals.

Huertas’ storied 30-year career in television includes stints at Spanish broadcasters Antena 3 and Canal Plus, as well as at one of Europe’s leading scripted content studios, Globomedia, now part of The Mediapro Studio. He served as COO of Globomedia China and, prior to that, was co-executive director of Globomedia Brazil.

Nadal and Mellizo are creators of some of the most successful Spanish fiction series in terms of both ratings and international sales, with credits including “Médico de Familia” (“Family Doctor,” 1995-1999), “Compañeros” (1998-2002), “Periodistas” (1998-2002) and, more recently, police thriller “Parot,” which snagged the best screenplay award at the 2021 Berlin Series Festival, and historical action drama “El Cid.”

Some of these drama series have ranked among the top spots in total viewing on leading Spanish networks and have successfully aired in over 70 countries worldwide. Recognitions have included the Association of Latin Entertainment Critics of New York’s ACE Awards, eight Ondas awards and more than 40 Iris Awards from the Spanish Academy of Television.

Tres Vacas is part of Prime Plot, a production group established in October 2021 by Huertas. Prime Plot is the parent company to a host of firms dedicated to the creation, development and production of content including scripted entertainment and documentaries.

